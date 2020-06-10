Darren Larson & Houston Baseball Tournaments Joins Perfect Game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game President Jerry Ford has announced a partnership with Houston Baseball Tournaments and that its owner baseball executive Darren Larson has been brought on board to accelerate the company's youth baseball expansion within the state of Texas and across the nation.

Larson comes to Perfect Game after spending the previous 15 years' operating large-scale baseball tournaments, including the last 11 years as Regional Director, USSSA Baseball and Owner of Houston Baseball Tournaments. Last year participation in HBT events was over 8,300 teams.

Effective immediately, Larson's Houston Baseball Tournaments will become Perfect Game events bringing young players in Texas enhanced opportunities to gain exposure, develop their skills and fuel their passion for the game they love.

Darren Larson said, "He is excited to join Perfect Game and believes the PG brand will help serve as a catalyst to expand and enhance youth baseball across Texas and the entire country. I am excited to work with others at Perfect Game to develop our Youth Baseball platform."

Jerry Ford said that, "Adding HBT, Darren and his staff, continues our mission to always put the game, its young players, the coaches and their families first, as we grow the game of baseball. This expands our reach and influence both geographically in Texas and demographically with kids 14 and under. "A whole new generation of players will be introduced to Perfect Game baseball. This partnership with Darren is exciting."

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is considered to be the world's largest elite youth baseball platform and professional scouting service in existence, producing thousands of tournaments and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, over 1,300 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,627 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft.

