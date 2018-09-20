Darren Metz and Novatech Continue Arts Support With Nashville "Off the Wall" Project

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorists and pedestrians along Charlotte Avenue in Nashville have been slowly observing a massive public art piece in its developmental stages for the past few years. This Friday, "OFF THE WALL," the now-complete 1200-foot wall of murals by over a dozen artists, will officially launch - with a festive evening of food, drinks, music and live art. Community guests will gather Friday, September 21 from 6-8pm. Novatech personnel will be on-hand to celebrate with the community at ONEC1TY, located at 3 City Boulevard.

The Jessi Zazu Mural, part of Nashville's "Off The Wall" Charlotte Corridor revitalization project.

The mural project's purpose is to "contribute to the responsible revitalization of the Charlotte corridor with the creation of an outdoor contemporary art installation, and to foster the diversified spirit needed for a community to thrive through arts participation and exposure." This was a concept that resonated with Novatech CEO Darren Metz. A frequent patron of the arts and major contributor to the Charlotte corridor's renaissance with the construction of his company's new headquarters just a few blocks from Off the Wall, Metz felt compelled to put financial support behind the bold and ambitious display.

"My company is now located here on Charlotte. I live here. This is my neighborhood, and this project really gives the community an inspiring and creative element to enjoy," Metz said.

Through a journey of dedication, determination, and passion, project curator Tinsley Anne Dempsey has been a relentless champion of the collective mural gallery, working with artists, community leaders, civic resources, and corporate sponsors like Novatech to bring the wall to life. Friday's celebration is thusly set to be a personal triumph.

"I am thrilled to complete the art installation after 4 years of fundraising," said Dempsey. "Promoting the value of public art and connecting the community has been the most rewarding experience."

The specific mural section backed by Novatech is an especially noteworthy piece. It is a portrait of late Nashville musician and activist Jessi Zazu, who lost a lengthy battle with cervical cancer at the young age of 28, in 2017. The guitarist, singer and co-founder of alt-country group Those Darlins coined the phrase (and hash tag) "Ain't Afraid" in her public statement of bravery about her battle with the disease. "I don't know what lays in store, but I ain't afraid anymore. Yes, I guess I am a mystic mind after all." Her family has maintained an ongoing organization in her name with a mission "to honor and memorialize the legacy of Jessi Zazu by continuing her work in the arts, social justice, and women's health."

"The power of public art, especially murals, builds communities as well as enhances and beautifies our cities," Metz said. "Jessi Zazu lived an extraordinary life through her art, her enthusiasm for social justice and her commitment to opportunity and education for girls everywhere. Novatech is excited to sponsor her mural in this revitalization of the Charlotte Corridor."

