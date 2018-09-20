Darren Metz and Novatech Named to Inc. 5000 for Rarely Attained 12th Time

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatech, award-winning provider of Managed IT and Print Services, has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. Magazine for the 12th time. With a three-year sales growth of 59 percent, Novatech made the prestigious Inc. 5000 list under the guidance of CEO Darren Metz. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small and mid-sized businesses.

"Novatech's skyrocketing growth has a lot to do with our ability to continually re-imagine ourselves to meet the demands of tomorrow," said Novatech CEO Darren Metz. "We've become a Managed IT company and recently rebranded to reflect this change. Not only have our customers embraced the added services and solutions but many new opportunities have also presented themselves as we grow our footprint and market share."

Novatech has repeatedly shown, since its inception in 1998, that the ingenuity and determination of the entrepreneur can create a success story out of the pages of Disney. Up 59 percent over the past three years, Novatech has garnered Inc.'s attention 12 times and rocketed to over $83 million (in 2017). Novatech recently acquired its 12th company (and fourth in the past year and a half) in September 2018.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "This is Novatech's 12th time on the Inc. 5000, which is a truly extraordinary accomplishment. Only a fraction have made the list more than once. A mere tenth of a percent have made the list 12 times. You should be proud of all Novatech has achieved to date."

Another key factor to Novatech's growth is dedication to the customer. With customers throughout the United States, Novatech employs over 360 team members to ensure its award-winning service and customer service delivery keeps its customers' businesses operating at the highest level.

"Being recognized as one of the nation's elite companies 12 times is truly an honor, but being recognized for your customer service is even better," said Metz. "As we grow, we're reminded of Novatech's mission to flourish as a team by delivering caring, efficient service and support to our customers and to each other. We deliver outstanding equipment and service performance beyond our customers' expectations, with the fastest on-site service available. And, that's what sets us apart from all the rest."

