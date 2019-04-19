Darrin Farrow Investors Represented by Goldman Scarlato & Penny Securities Lawyers File Claims to Seek Compensation for Alleged Losses in Cannabis-Related Business

CLEVELAND, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goldman Scarlato & Penny investor rights lawyers have filed claims in arbitration on behalf of former clients of former registered representative Darrin B. Farrow for alleged sales of unlawful investments in a cannabis business.

The claims were filed against a broker-dealer firm that employed Darrin Farrow as its agent at the time of the alleged conduct. According to the Statement of Claims, filed in FINRA arbitration, Farrow improperly sold to his former clients unregistered investments in a company called MAD Oregon, LLC, established to grow and supply legally grown cannabis in Oregon. Thereafter, Farrow switched the investors from MAD Oregon to Green Mile Enterprises.

Cleveland securities attorney Alan Rosca and his colleagues have filed claims on behalf of Farrow's former customers seeking compensation for their losses from the stockbrokerage firm that employed Farrow and had a duty to supervise his securities sales. Farrow made his sales recommendations to those investors from the office of the brokerage firm that employed him, according to the claims.

The Goldman Scarlato & Penny investor rights lawyers are continuing their investigation into this matter. Former customers of Farrow who invested in MAD Oregon and/or Green Mile may contact attorney Rosca or his colleagues to provide useful information or with any questions about such investments. No allegations are being made as to MAD Oregon or Green Mile.

What Farrow Investors May Do

If you lost money through your investments with Darrin Farrow in MAD Oregon or Green Mile, you should call the Goldman Scarlato & Penny attorneys Alan Rosca or Paul Scarlato to provide useful information or for a free evaluation of your legal options.

The Goldman Scarlato & Penny law firm represents investors who lose money as a result of investment-related misconduct. The firm takes most cases of this type on a contingency fee basis and advances the case costs. There are no fees or costs if no recovery.

Farrow investors may contact attorney Alan Rosca for a free no-obligation evaluation of their recovery options, at 888-998-0530 , via email at rosca@lawgsp.com.

For more information about the Goldman Scarlato & Penny firm and attorneys, including their areas of practice and admissions, visit https://investorlawyers.org/. Attorney advertising.

