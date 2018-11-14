Darryl Winter Joins McClatchy as Vice President of National Digital Sales

"Darryl brings a wealth of digital sales experience and industry contacts to McClatchy and we're excited to launch a national sales capacity based in New York under his leadership," said Nick Johnson, Head of Advertising. "In addition, McClatchy's sales team in branded content and national accounts will also roll up under Darryl to consolidate these strategic sales positions under one executive and complement the company's local, regional and programmatic sales efforts," Johnson continued.

Winter brings an extensive background in digital sales to McClatchy. Over the past two decades, he has held digital sales roles at Turner Broadcasting, WWE and Discovery. Most recently, Winter served as a Vice President of Sales at Viacom Networks' BET.

"McClatchy has a great story to tell to national brands," said Winter. "Its strong local journalism published by trusted local brands provides a wide range of compelling and dynamic sales solutions to national advertisers and I am excited to get started!"

