Dartmouth College Selects BIAS Corporation to Upgrade their Oracle E-Business Suite from 12.1 to 12.2

"We value BIAS, their strong process-driven methodology, excellent credentials, and ability to provide innovative solutions on Oracle Applications and technology," said Joe Doucet, Senior Director, Dartmouth College, Information, Technology and Consulting. "We selected them based on their thorough preparedness to handle this upgrade, their proven experience, and highly responsive approach that aligned with our institutional goals."

"We are excited and honored to be selected by Dartmouth as the IT partner to implement the upgrade for their mission critical system" said Ashish Bokil, Vice President & Co-founder of BIAS Corporation. "We have a long-standing relationship with Dartmouth and have served as a trusted partner throughout their analytics journey. This initiative now allows us to meaningfully contribute to the modernization of their institutional financial systems."

About Dartmouth College

Founded in 1769, Dartmouth is a member of the Ivy League and consistently ranks among the world's greatest academic institutions. Dartmouth has forged a singular identity for combining its deep commitment to outstanding undergraduate liberal arts and graduate education with distinguished research and scholarship in the Arts and Sciences and its four leading graduate schools—the Geisel School of Medicine , the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies , Thayer School of Engineering , and the Tuck School of Business . Dartmouth College educates the most promising students and prepares them for a lifetime of learning and responsible leadership, through a faculty dedicated to teaching and the creation of knowledge.

About BIAS Corporation

Founded in 2000, BIAS is a leading Oracle Partner and IT services company with dedicated solution experts around the world. BIAS delivers customer-driven business and IT solutions to optimize and accelerate business value for some of the world's leading companies and public sector organizations. We are a recognized leader in strategic planning for Cloud architecture, database management, managed services, cloud, and applications implementation. Our comprehensive approach – from design and implementation to support – allows us to deliver the right solution at the right time. BIAS's unmatched Oracle expertise, focused industry insight and strategic leadership set us apart from traditional IT resellers. We bridge the divide between technology and business to optimize value for our customers.

BIAS has global office locations in Atlanta, Washington DC, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.biascorp.com.

