DartPoints Launches Enhanced Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Security Solution

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DartPoints®, the leading edge digital infrastructure provider, launches its updated managed detection and response (MDR) product, which combines MDR, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), and extended detection and response (XDR) into one complete solution with support and monitoring by DartPoints experts. With ransomware and other cybersecurity incidents striking more than ever, DartPoints' MDR solution quickly detects threats 24x7 across endpoints, network, cloud, and SaaS applications.

"Executives and security leaders know they need a multi-layered cybersecurity strategy that combines MDR, EDR, SOAR, and XDR solutions, but increasingly, they don't have the in-house resources to make that happen," said Brad Alexander, CTO for DartPoints. "Plus, with the hundreds of tools and providers on the market, analysis paralysis sets in. We are proud to help our clients by bringing these best-in-class security vendors and technologies together into one comprehensive, airtight solution."

DartPoints' enhanced MDR offering addresses many weaknesses in legacy antivirus and security solutions, including the overwhelming high volume of alerts and false positives. Offering advanced threat detection, continuous threat hunting, and 24x7 monitoring and investigations, the solution is built for high-risk, compliance-sensitive verticals, including finance, government, manufacturing, education, and healthcare. Organizations with compliance, standard, or framework requirements, those looking to obtain or renew cyber insurance, and those without their own security operations center will find the enhanced product especially beneficial.

Outlined in Accenture's State of Cybersecurity Resilience 2021 report, a global survey of nearly 4,800 executives found an average of 270 cyberattacks per company in 2021, a jump of 31% compared with the previous year. Meanwhile, ransomware attacks nearly doubled in 2021. IBM's latest Cost of a Data Breach Report finds that the average cost of a data breach is at an all-time high in 2022: $4.35 million.

