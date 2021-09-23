Darya Hope (Dh) Launches Skin Care Line With Groundbreaking Human Stem Cell-derived Technology To Future-Proof Skin

Given that clean skin is the route to healthy skin, today's launch also includes a Triple Cleanse System comprised of a Sea Oak Daily Oil Cleanser , a S ea Fennel Daily Gel Cleanser , and a Volcanic Mineral Daily Face Polish t o remove dirt, makeup, and impurities while optimizing skin, balancing its pH, and creating the perfect canvas for the Youth Elixir Stem Cell Serum.

Founded by Swedish, Persian, and American entrepreneur and environmentalist, Darya Hope Pishevar and formulated by Anton-Philip Battiade, a naturopathic doctor, consultant, educator, stem cell researcher, and expert on holistic and integrative medicine, the brand brings to life Pishevar's desire to achieve more resilient skin to slow down the aging process without using ingredients and packaging that negatively impact the planet. Darya Hope adheres to a strict no toxic ingredient policy and uses recyclable boxes and glass, post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics, and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified paper. Its marine extracts are sourced from companies committed to ethical, sustainable practices and handcrafted by Battiade's team in small batches to minimize overproduction and waste. Building on Pishevar's philanthropic priorities, $1 from every Darya Hope product sold goes toward SeaLegacy , whose mission is to create healthy and abundant oceans. The brand is also a Founding Member of SeaLegacy's Good Ocean, a community of aligned businesses guided by a commitment to respond quickly to the urgent need for systemic change in consumer habits.

"As the proud founder of Darya Hope, I wanted to create a brand that would advance the science and technology behind product formulation and challenge the standards of performance and efficacy," says Darya Hope Pishevar, founder and CEO, Darya Hope. "Equally important was a sustainable and ethical business that people would feel good about spending their money with and supporting. By merging my vision with Philip's deep knowledge of the skin's regenerative capabilities, his expertise on natural and sustainable ingredients, and understanding of what differentiates a luxury product, we've created a skin care range unlike anything on the market."

Youth Elixir Stem Cell Serum

$300.00 | 30ml/1.0 fl.oz.

A groundbreaking restorative serum formulated with our Cell Turnover Technology Complex™, an innovative skin treatment derived from adult human stem cells to help reduce the signs of aging and preserve the health of your skin to prevent future damage.

Key ingredients:

CTT Complex ™ - encourages cell regeneration, reduces fine lines, builds collagen, reduces the appearance of acne and acne scars, dark spots, and hyper-pigmentation.

- encourages cell regeneration, reduces fine lines, builds collagen, reduces the appearance of acne and acne scars, dark spots, and hyper-pigmentation. Red Sea Algae extract - hydrating and rich in powerful antioxidants that increase blood flow and promote circulation, resulting in cell turnover and an amplified elasticity to reduce the look of wrinkles.

Alaria Esculenta Extract – a powerful antioxidant with firming amino acids, vitamins, and minerals.

Sea Oak Daily Oil Cleanser

$50.00 (or $40.00 when purchased as part of the Triple Cleanse System) | 100ml/3.3 fl.oz.

A rejuvenating formula designed to leave the skin feeling nourished, hydrated, and restored. Infused with multiple oils to gently and effectively cleanse away makeup, dirt, and impurities.

Key ingredients:

Sea Oak: promotes collagen synthesis in the skin, increases the skin's natural healing process, and eliminates free radicals.

Meadowfoam Oil: rich in vitamin E content and antioxidants to protect the skin against cellular damage.

Evening Primrose Oil: enhances the texture and elasticity of the skin, reduces inflammation, irritation, and fine lines.

Sea Fennel Daily Gel Cleanser

$50.00 (or $40.00 when purchased as part of the Triple Cleanse System) | 100ml/3.3 fl.oz.

A gentle gel cleanser that rinses away to reveal a vibrant, energized, and fresh complexion. The pH is 5.5 to help maintain the skin barrier.

Key ingredients:

Sea Fennel Oil - softens the skin, unclogs pores, boosts collagen, expedites cellular turnover, and evens skin discoloration and texture.

Lactic Acid- hydrates the skin and firms, softens, and smooths fine lines and wrinkles. Noticeably reduces hyperpigmentation.

Quinoa Protein - stimulates collagen production, brightens and soothes irritated skin, and reduces scarring.

Volcanic Mineral Daily Face Polish

$50.00 (or $40.00 when purchased as part of the Triple Cleanse System) | 100ml/3.3 fl.oz.

Formulated with high-quality volcanic pumice powder to gently polish away uneven texture. Skin looks visibly softer, more evenly toned, and smooth.

Key ingredients:

Pumice Powder - volcanic rock exfoliating powder provides gentle exfoliation. The fine pumice granules smooth skin texture and brighten the complexion.

Laminaria Saccharina Seaweed Extract - reduces inflammation and soothes acne-prone skin. Regulates sebum excess and mattifies excessively oily skin.

High Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid - reduces inflammation and creates a barrier for the skin to lock in moisture, and enhances the firmness and elasticity of the skin.

The Darya Hope No List

No Parabens

No Phthalates

No Sulfates

No Petrochemicals

No PEGs

No Synthetic Dyes

No Synthetic Fragrance

No BPA Packaging

No Cello Wrap

Website: www.daryahope.com

