Daryl Harrington Promoted to Director of Cloud Solutions at Groupware Technology

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology Inc., a leading IT solutions provider, today announced the promotion of Daryl Harrington to Director of Cloud Solutions.

In his new capacity, Daryl will continue to spearhead the rapid growth of Groupware's cloud practice with an expanded cloud team to support the burgeoning practice and increasing customer cloud needs. He will also continue to foster and deepen Groupware's network of alliances with strategic partners in the cloud space.

In his previous roles as Practice Manager for Cloud Solutions and Senior Cloud Solution Architect, Daryl helped develop Groupware's private and public cloud offerings which eventually evolved into the full cloud practice.

Daryl also writes about emerging cloud and technology topics as a contributor to InfoWorld.

"Cloud adoption by organizations of all sizes and sectors has become essential to innovate and compete in the digital age. Daryl has been absolutely invaluable in his leadership and advocacy of our cloud solutions and in keeping on top of fast-evolving cloud technologies and customers' cloud demands," noted Vinay Prabhu, Senior Director of Engineering. "His promotion is well-deserved and I am excited to see him continuing to move Groupware forward as a cutting-edge provider for cloud solutions."

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in infrastructure, cloud, security, applications and data and AI solutions, as well as rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com

