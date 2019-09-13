Dash Announces Coinbase Pro Listing, Expanding the Digital Currency's Reach

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash, the top digital currency for payments and e-commerce, announced today that DASH is expected to be added to Coinbase Pro, a digital currency exchange. Coinbase Pro announced that it intends to begin accepting inbound transfers of Dash on Monday September 16. The exchange will accept deposits for at least 12 hours prior to enabling full trading. Trading will then begin on or after 9am PST on Tuesday, September 17.

One of the top cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, Coinbase has exchanged over $150 billion since its conception and now has over 30 million users. The addition of Dash on Coinbase Pro opens the currency to a new audience and represents another big step towards Dash's mission to drive global adoption of its digital currency.

"Coinbase is one of the top exchange operators worldwide, and has not only earned the trust of users, but has made buying, storing and selling cryptocurrencies incredibly easy," said Dash Core Group CEO, Ryan Taylor. "The listing on Coinbase Pro will meaningfully expand access to Dash in a significant number of countries."

Dash was founded in 2014 and has emerged as a pioneer of real-world crypto adoption. It's accepted at thousands of merchants and dozens of exchanges worldwide and can be used to pay for everyday purchases such as groceries and parking thanks to unique features like InstantSend. It has also risen as a viable alternative to several Latin American fiat currencies currently experiencing hyperinflation.

