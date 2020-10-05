Dash Teams Up With Delish To Launch New, Multi-Product Kitchen Line

The first product to be released from the line is the Delish by Dash Stand Mixer, available in five striking colors to complement any kitchen decor. Perfect for every cooking and baking need, the mixer is equipped with five-speed power and includes two beaters and two dough hooks. The beaters release with the touch of a button and the bowl is removable for easy clean up.

"When we launched Delish, our mission was to make cooking easy and fun," said Joanna Saltz, Editorial Director for Delish. And our Delish by Dash products are the perfect extension of that strategy—they're packed with personality and are so simple to use. Plus, they make any kitchen feel like a party."

"Our licensing partnership with Dash exudes quality products and a path to wellness by making delicious, healthy meals at home fun and entertaining, which is what the Delish brand stands for," said Steve Ross, head of brand development and chief licensing officer for Hearst Magazines.

Dash is one of a range of housewares brands developed and produced by StoreBound. "We're thrilled to partner with Delish and engage with an even wider audience of home cooks through this innovative new kitchen line," said StoreBound Founder and CEO Evan Dash of the collaboration. "We've created Delish by Dash products to appeal to passionate and adventurous foodies who've come to trust Delish as an authority on recipes and cooking."

Included with the Stand Mixer and with every Delish by Dash product is a booklet of top-rated recipes from Delish, along with some of the Delish food editors' favorite dessert recipes from their second cookbook, Insane Sweets.

The new Delish by Dash Stand Mixer is available now at by Dash.com and on Amazon.

About Delish

Delish.com is the destination for recipes, videos, and the latest food news that get people excited to cook. Delish is the fastest-growing food media brand on the internet with more than 42 million unique monthly visitors and 3 billion video views a year. Delish.com is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst , a leading global, diversified media, information and services company.

About Dash

Dash is committed to helping people make healthy, unprocessed food at home. The brand is grounded in the belief that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life can make a big impact, and that the best path to wellness is eating whole, natural foods. In the store, in the kitchen, and online, Dash provides the tools and content to help consumers make delicious healthy meals. That's what living unprocessed is all about.

About StoreBound

StoreBound is a family of brands bound by innovation. Leveraging a fully integrated model of concept development, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, sales, marketing, and business management, StoreBound develops quality products and manages their performance at key retailers. With thoughtful, well-designed home and housewares products, StoreBound's aim is to win the hearts of our customers worldwide.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.

