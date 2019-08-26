Dasher Technologies Celebrates 20 Years as a Trusted Partner for Delivering Innovative IT Solutions to Businesses

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dasher Technologies (www.dasher.com), a leading national IT solution provider, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Silicon Valley headquarters. The woman-owned business established a San Francisco Bay Area footprint in 1999. Since its inception, Dasher has focused on building the tools and IT expertise that companies need to enable digital transformation.

The Dasher team's strong technical expertise and long-standing partnerships with world-class technology vendors support their knowledgeable integration of custom best-of-breed cloud, software, hardware and services. Dasher's focus on strategic investment in emerging technologies and engineering expertise have driven its growth in hybrid cloud solutions and professional services.

Dasher has thoughtfully expanded its portfolio of strategic partners, now holding more than 250 professional and technical certifications from roughly 50 of the world's top technology providers. Visionary technology partners that rely on Dasher for dependable client satisfaction and transformative IT architecture and implementation include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Aruba Networks, Cisco, Dell EMC, MS Azure, NetApp, Palo Alto Networks, Pure Storage, Tenable, VMware, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Dasher's foundational technology partner. Dasher is also currently the fastest-growing Aruba partner on the West Coast.

In fact, Dasher is today the seventh-largest HPE solution provider in North America and was the HPE U.S. Solution Provider of the Year in 2018 (the second time in the last seven years in which the company earned this distinction). Reflecting this strong, shared history, Dan Belanger, senior vice president and North America managing director for HPE, will be a keynote speaker at the Dasher Executive Forum in September.

Today, Dasher is the trusted technology provider for over 600 businesses nationwide which can be attributed to the company's unwavering commitment to providing complete, integrated IT solutions to clients. In just the last decade, Dasher has grown its business six-fold (600%) through new client acquisition, with significant growth in hybrid cloud and professional IT services. This growth is supported by the technical talent of the engineering team that makes up 36% of the Dasher workforce. This engineering focus is a Dasher distinction, with the company continuing to build its robust team of industry experts in emerging, high-impact segments — including cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, enterprise networking, and data centers services.

Dasher Chief Technology Officer Chris Saso has been with the company for over 16 years and joined as Dasher's first sales representative in 2003. As leader of the company's engineering and professional services departments, Saso has been instrumental in Dasher's rapid growth through his continued investment in innovative technologies. "At Dasher, we take IT personally," said Saso. "Over the past 20 years, Dasher has become the trusted technology partner of our clients, helping implement and manage IT solutions that digitally transform businesses."

The Dasher professional services team deliver value, expertise and trusted solutions to clients that are challenged by ever-increasing IT complexities, rapid growth, and a need for greater efficiencies. As evidence, CEO Laurie Dasher and Director of Marketing Hallie Barnes were recently recognized for their contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership by CRN magazine in their prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list.

Al Chien is president of Dasher and has been with the company since 2008. "What began as a small local startup has grown into a national leader in the IT industry. Dasher's success is derived from our continued investment in innovative technology partners, engineering expertise and unparalleled, client-centric professional services to deliver economic value and efficiency. We can't wait to see what the next 20 years will bring."

About Dasher Technologies

Dasher Technologies is a leading national IT solution provider, headquartered in Silicon Valley, that designs, delivers, and manages innovative solutions that digitally transform businesses. Dasher maintains strategic relationships with world-class manufacturers and has industry-recognized expertise in technologies such as hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, enterprise networking, and data center services. Dasher professional services enable clients to navigate the journey from one generation of technology to the next, setting the standard for personal service through its trusted work of expert engineers and account managers. Dasher is an award-winning, certified Woman Owned Business with offices in California, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southeast. To learn more about Dasher, please visit us at dasher.com.

SOURCE Dasher Technologies

Related Links

https://www.dasher.com

