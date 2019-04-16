Dasher Technologies CEO Laurie Dasher Named 2019 Woman of Influence in Silicon Valley

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dasher Technologies today announced that CEO Laurie Dasher was named a 2019 Woman of Influence by Silicon Valley Business Journal. The annual list celebrates the contributions of 100 remarkable women leaders and innovators who have made a significant impact on their Silicon Valley industry.

As the leader of a locally-owned, privately-held, woman-owned business, Laurie Dasher founded her successful Silicon Valley IT company in an industry where women are vastly underrepresented in the workplace. Dasher Technologies is a leading IT solution and services provider that designs, delivers, and manages comprehensive IT solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, data center, enterprise networking, and hybrid cloud services. For over 20 years Laurie has been the driving force behind the Dasher mission to help public, private, and nonprofit organizations implement innovative technology solutions that digitally transform their businesses.

"I am honored to be in the company of so many incredible women and grateful that the Silicon Valley Business Journal celebrates local women who are paving the way for emerging female leaders," said Laurie Dasher. "With only a quarter of U.S. technology jobs currently filled by women, I believe we all have a responsibility to help create a brighter future for women and girls in computing."

Under Laurie's leadership, Dasher Technologies has grown into a national organization with over 70 employees, operating with offices in California, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southeast. As CEO, Laurie has not only been responsible for setting the company's strategic goals, she also oversees company-wide processes in funding, employee retention, benefits and internal engagement efforts.

"Laurie is a strong advocate and proponent of gender equality. She believes there is a direct correlation between having a diverse workforce and Dasher's success," said Al Chien, president, Dasher Technologies. "She is passionate about her role as mentor to her team, clients, women in technology and other careers."

The Silicon Valley Business Journal will honor and celebrate the 100 most influential women in Silicon Valley at the Fairmont Hotel in San Jose on Thursday, May 16. Honorees were selected from the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. You can see the full list of winners at: https://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose/news/2019/04/12/svbj-women-of-influence-award-winners-2019.html

About Dasher Technologies

Dasher Technologies is a leading national IT solution provider, headquartered in Silicon Valley, that designs, delivers, and manages innovative solutions that digitally transform businesses. Dasher maintains strategic relationships with world-class manufacturers and has industry-recognized expertise in technologies such as cybersecurity, enterprise networking, data center, and hybrid cloud services. Dasher professional services enable clients to navigate the journey from one generation of technology to the next, setting the standard for personal service through its trusted work of expert engineers and account managers. Founded in 1998, Dasher is an award-winning, certified Woman Owned Business with offices in California, the Pacific Northwest, and Southeast. To learn more about Dasher, please visit us at dasher.com.

