Dashlane Presents: A Conversation with The New York Times' Nicole Perlroth and How Everyone Can Protect Themselves Online

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dashlane will host a conversation with The New York Times's leading cybersecurity and digital espionage expert, Nicole Perlroth, on June 30 at 12pm ET. Her talk, "The Cyberweapons Arms Race to the Bottom," will discuss how America went from a first mover to the most vulnerable nation state on earth and what everyday Americans can do about it.

Perlroth's recent book, " This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends ," is the culmination of years of research and interviews covering the cyber arms race, and the most secretive invisible market on earth. It's a new kind of global warfare, where governments trade in our digital vulnerability and businesses and individuals increasingly find themselves collateral damage. Her talk will address the brief history of the market, the perverse incentives at stake, and also the ways both individuals and businesses of all sizes can empower themselves to take better control of their own digital security. Following the talk, Dashlane CEO, JD Sherman, will host a Q&A with Perlroth, and copies of her book will be given away to a few lucky attendees.

Nicole Perlroth covers cybersecurity and digital espionage for The New York Times. She has covered Russian hacks of nuclear plants, airports, and elections; North Korea's cyberattacks against movie studios , banks, and hospitals ; Iranian attacks on oil companies , banks, and the Trump campaign ; and hundreds of Chinese cyberattacks, including a months-long hack of The Times . Her first book, "This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends," about the global cyber arms race, was published in February 2021. The book, and several of her Times articles, have been optioned for television. A Bay Area native, Ms. Perlroth is a guest lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a graduate of Princeton University and Stanford University. See her Twitter .

