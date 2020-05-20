QUEBEC CITY, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DashThis, a leader in the marketing reporting software industry, today announced its newest integration with marketing analytics platform CallRail. With this integration, DashThis customers will be able to see the full picture of their marketing efforts, understanding which campaigns are generating the most revenue for their businesses.

DashThis Offers Marketers Powerful Attribution Data With Its New CallRail Integration

CallRail is a powerful marketing analytics platform that enables marketers to track all insights from their phone calls and form submissions that come into their businesses. Marketers know attribution is crucial to optimizing budget and improving their strategies in the future, and with CallRail, they can easily see what is driving customers to call and fill out a form, why they are converting, and the keywords that continue to surface in conversations.

Combined with DashThis, this new integration will enable marketers to better understand the global impacts of their digital marketing efforts with comprehensive marketing reports. With DashThis, marketers can have multiple platforms and data sources in one report, and they will now be able to track all their call tracking and marketing data alongside their PPC, SEO and web analytics data.

"We are proud to have this new integration available in our software, adding incredible value to marketers' and agencies' reports," said Philip Boumansour, CEO of DashThis. "This new addition will provide marketers with a complete view of their marketing efforts and enable them to be even more efficient with a very easy-to-use interface and multiple time-saving features."

DashThis' constant improvements and dedication to their clients is what defines them as leaders in the industry. Each software improvement and additional feature stems directly from user requests, including the integration with CallRail.

"Helping marketers make the best use of their time and budgets is what we are passionate about at CallRail, which is why we are thrilled to partner with DashThis," said Jason Tatum, lead product manager at CallRail. "Reporting is important to all marketers, but they need to be able to see all of their insights in one place. Customers will have a better view of their data with DashThis' leading reporting software and the ability to now have call tracking and marketing data in one dashboard."

