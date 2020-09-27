DASUNG Releases New 10.3-inch E-ink Tablet "Not-eReader 103"

"Not-eReader 103" implements reflective ambient light E-ink display, like real paper, staves you off the damage to your eyes caused by the LCD screens of tablet, computer and smartphone. No longer limited to Kindle bookstore reading, you can install more Apps for reading, social, learning and office use, such as Office, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube , LinkedIn, Yelp, etc.

High-quality specifications:

Cold & Warm front-light, Android 9.0 Open System, 6400mA High-capacity Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Chip, 4GB+64GB, Bluetooth, WIFI, Multiple-point Touch, Speaker & Mircophone, Quick charging, Support TF Card & OTG Function, Compatible with Most devices.

Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Chip and DASUNG Turbo high-speed refresh technology. It's faster than any e-readers and E-ink tablets. No black flashing, no lagging. Staving your off sufferings of black flashing and lagging of eReader, so you can even play cartoons smoothly.

No other tablet in the world gives you an experience so close to paper as "Not-eReader103". A groundbreaking device that changes how people work. It's sunlight readable and very eye-friendly. Safe for your eyes.

Beyond its capacity as a tablet and e-Reader, the "Not-eReader 103" can be used to connect to a PC or Smartphone and mirror it as a mobile monitor.

"Not-eReader 103"= E-ink Tablet + E-ink Monitor + E-ink Smartphone Monitor.

1. E-ink Tablet

Used as a tablet, you can use multiple Apps anytime, anywhere! Display like painted paper. Watch online courses and videos.

2. E-ink PC Monitor

Connected to a computer with HDMI interface. You can smoothly browse websites, edit documents, write codes, read PDF, edit spreadsheets, watch lecture, videos and track stocks. It supports mirror＆extended display, freely switch between horizontal＆vertical screens which satisfy all your demands of working, studying and for entertainment purposes. Under Windows system, you can use touch screen function to operate your computer, very convenient.

3. E-ink Smartphone Monitor

Connected to smartphones with cables or through WiFi and Bluetooth. Crafty-designed as a smartphone monitor, you can browse contents on your smartphone. Android phones support reverse touch screen, which means you can directly operate your smartphone on the "Not-eReader 103" screen.

Kickstarter campaign link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dasung/not-ereader-103-unprecedented-smart-e-ink-tablet

"Not-eReader 103" Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qnjw5Hmy1rQ&t=1s

DASUNG Shopify Store: https://dasung-tech.myshopify.com/

