Dat Dog Launches Partnership with J.R. Simplot

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dat Dog, a popular New Orleans franchise chain that specializes in gourmet hot dogs and sausages, has announced that it has signed a two-year partnership with J.R. Simplot, an Idaho-based agricultural supplier. This comes just weeks after Dat Dog announced a three-year deal with Vienna Beef, the well-known hot dog and sausage supplier.

J.R. Simplot has partnered with Dat Dog to provide the brand with their famous tater tots and French fries – but now, the partnership has become about more than potato products. Through this partnership, J.R. Simplot becomes a community partner with Dat Dog and will give a yearly donation to the Son of a Saint foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports fatherless young men in New Orleans.

An active partner with Son of a Saint, Dat Dog works with the foundation to provide guidance, mentorship and even hires Son of a Saint mentees as employees in restaurant locations in order to give the boys in the program the tools they need to be active members in the community. The donations made by partners go toward tutoring, a mental health specialist and tuition assistance, among other resources.

"Our aim through these partnerships with Vienna Beef, Ltd. and J.R. Simplot, is to build upon the more than $34,000 we've raised for Son of a Saint over the past twenty-four months, in a substantial manner," Dat Dog CEO Paul Tuennerman said. "In a perfect world, we would double, if not triple this support of Son of a Saint Foundation, over the next twenty-four months. We can't wait to see where this partnership will take us, but more importantly, how it will help the local community."

The opportunity to work with Dat Dog and to get involved in their community was something J.R. Simplot was thrilled to be a part of.

"As a family-owned business, we have a legacy of supporting our business partners and the communities where we live, work, and play together," Nick Mauer, Simplot Market Sales Manager for the South-Central region. "As part of our service to Dat Dog, Simplot is proud to offer our charitable support to this well-loved and family-focused New Orleans nonprofit."

Tuennerman believes that business leaders have an obligation to support the communities in which they operate. This philosophy was a driving force behind Dat Dog's Active Community Engagement (A.C.E) initiative, which focuses on four pillars; Diversity and Inclusion, Animal Welfare, Arts and Culture, and At-Risk Youth. Tuennerman saw that there was a need for mentorship programs, and understood that a partnership with Son of a Saint would help fill a need that wasn't being addressed by other efforts.

Founded in 2011, Dat Dog is a New Orleans culinary institution with a devoted following, an array of gourmet sausages, all-beef hot dogs, award-winning French fries, premium spirits and a sampling of local craft beers, in a brightly colored, unpolished environment. Dat Dog also offers vegetarian and vegan options to accommodate each customer's dietary needs. With more than 30 toppings available at no extra charge – including unconventional options like blackberry sauce, guacamole, chipotle mayo and crawfish etouffee –customers have the freedom to create their very own culinary masterpiece.

About Dat Dog

Founded in 2011 and franchising since 2017, Dat Dog is a New Orleans-based restaurant chain that specializes in gourmet hot dogs and sausages that can be dressed in a selection of over 30 different toppings. The critically acclaimed restaurant – touted by The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal and The Food Network – currently has five locations open and operating in New Orleans and Texas, and has numerous other deals in various stages of development. For more information, please visit https://www.datdog.com/

Contact: Charlie Jones, Franchise Elevator PR, (847) 239-8171, cjones@franchiseelevator.com

SOURCE Dat Dog

Related Links

www.datdog.com

