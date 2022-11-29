Data Analytics Market Size to Increase by USD 21,436 Million: 33% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Analytics Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.84% and register an incremental growth of USD 21,436 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A Free PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Analytics Market 2023-2027

By region, the global data analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The presence of technologically developed economies such as the US and Canada and an increase in the usage of smartphones, wearable gadgets, and other smart-connected devices are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The data analytics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers Data analytics through various tools such as data access and blending with various cloud sources, data exploration, profiling and cataloging, data enrichment, and geospatial analytics.

The company offers Data Analytics solutions through operationalizing analytics to drive optimal business outcomes as well as offers business data consulting, and customer analytics services. Alteryx Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Mu Sigma

Oracle Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the extensive use of modern technology in company operations, the rising need to improve business efficiency, and the exponential increase in data. However, the exponential increase in data volumes is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By component, the market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. The services segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, the Middle East and Africa , and South America . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

The analytics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 221.23 billion. The growing availability and complexity of data is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as system integration and interoperability issues may impede the market growth.

The edge analytics market share is expected to increase by USD 6.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.41%. The growing availability and complexity of data are notably driving the edge analytics market growth, although factors such as data privacy and security concerns may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this data analytics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data analytics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the data analytics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data analytics market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data analytics market vendors

Data Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21436 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mu Sigma, Oracle Corp., Rapidops Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Ltd., Teradata Corp., ThoughtSpot Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Alphabet Inc., and Fair Isaac Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

