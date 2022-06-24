Data-as-a-Service Market: 47.21% YOY growth achieved in 2021 | Driven by growing amount of data | Technavio

Get highlights on the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate. View Our Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing amount of data and increase in the adoption of big data services in industries are some of the key market drivers.

The volume of data generated across industries has significantly increased over the past decade. In 2020, people generated approximately 1.7 megabytes of data every second. By 2025, more than 200 zettabytes of data are expected to be in cloud storage across the world. The increasing volumes of data generated are creating difficulties in analyzing and managing large databases efficiently. This is creating the need for DaaS across organizations to transform unstructured and semi-structured data into structured and meaningful data, thereby ensuring security, agility, and performance of business operations. Thus, the growing amount of data generated is expected to foster the growth of the market in focus over the forecast period.

The data-as-a-service market report is segmented by end-user (BFSI, retail, telecom, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Based on the end-user, the demand for DaaS will be significant in the BFSI industry during the forecast period. Digital transformation coupled with the need to generate useful insights is creating a high demand for DaaS solutions in the BFSI industry. Also, the rise in financial transaction volumes is driving the growth of the segment.

By region, North America will have the largest share of the market. About 35% of the market growth will originate from the region during the forecast period. The increase in data generation across industries, such as retail, BFSI, healthcare, and public sectors is one of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the rising volume of real-time customer data and the need to predict customer requirements are contributing to the growth of the market in North America.

North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for data-as-a-service in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Accenture Plc: The company offers solutions for service-based transformation models that manage the device lifecycle with solutions for consumer electronics, medical and industrial equipment, and enterprise hardware.

Alteryx Inc.: The company offers solutions for advanced analytics, BI and visualization, data discovery and management, location intelligence, data preparation, and technology integration.

Amazon Web Services Inc.: The company offers solutions for DaaS with Amazon Aurora, Amazon documentDB, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon elasticache, Amazon keyspaces, Amazon Neptune, QLDB, Amazon RDS, Amazon redshift, Amazon timestream, and Amazon database Migration services.

Dow Jones and Co. Inc.: The company offers software solutions for Text and data mining, business development and sales, trading, deal opportunities, application development, competitive intelligence, investment, and portfolio intelligence.

International Business Machines Corp.: The company offers solutions for cloud databases with 170 products and services covering data, containers, AI, IoT, and blockchain.

Data-as-a-Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 38.87% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 29.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 47.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alteryx Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Dow Jones and Co. Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Morningstar Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Data processing and outsources services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 47: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 48: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 50: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Alteryx Inc.

Exhibit 52: Alteryx Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Alteryx Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Alteryx Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 55: Alteryx Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Amazon Web Services Inc.

Exhibit 56: Amazon Web Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Amazon Web Services Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Amazon Web Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 59: Amazon Web Services Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Dow Jones and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 60: Dow Jones and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Dow Jones and Co. Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Dow Jones and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 63: Dow Jones and Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 64: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 65: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 67: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 69: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 72: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Morningstar Inc.

Exhibit 74: Morningstar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Morningstar Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Morningstar Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 77: Morningstar Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 78: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 SAP SE

Exhibit 83: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 84: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 85: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 86: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.12 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 88: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: SAS Institute Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 90: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 91: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

