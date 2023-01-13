Data Attribution Modeling Helps Trade Schools Improve Lead Quality and Boost Enrollment, Colling Media Explains

From lead to enrollment, attribution utilizes data-driven technology to enhance student acquisition

PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, one of Arizona's fastest-growing advertising agencies, is proving data attribution modeling increases trade school enrollment. As EDU marketers struggle with lead quality and enrollment conversion, attribution helps refine the path from lead to enrollment, enabling schools to attract potential students and help them acquire skills to launch careers.

"Getting more leads is step one, but if they don't convert into more students, then it doesn't move student count. By focusing on high-quality leads and nurturing those leads with stage-specific messaging to drive lead-to-enroll conversion rates, we are able to help our EDU partners make meaningful gains in the mission to train the next generation of workers," said Doug Campbell, President of Colling Media.

An agency trade school partner sought to optimize lead quality to improve lead-to-enrollment conversion rates. Colling Media optimized student touchpoints across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok ad campaigns, then retargeted potential students with supporting messages throughout the student life cycle. The touchpoints helped the trade school build an attribution model allowing its marketing efforts to follow leads to enrollments and enrollments to program starts.

Tracking conversions, improved messaging, and ad placement resulted in more efficient audience targeting, increased reach to potential students, and yielded higher-quality leads.

Between 2020 and 2022, Colling Media's attribution modeling helped the school increase its lead volume by 20%, lead-to-enroll conversion by 35%, and overall enrollment by 64%. The overall focus on quality led to a decrease in cost per lead of 7%, which was compounded by the increase in lead-to-enroll conversion, netting the school a 32% decrease in cost per enrollment.

"As lead generation campaigns are often judged by the cost per lead they generate, we recognize our mission begins with the lead. Working with our partners to develop full-funnel strategies that follow the student journey is what keeps us driving effective campaigns that deliver from start to finish", said Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media.

