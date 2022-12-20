Data Center Colocation Market in Americas 2022: Growth in Rack Power Density Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Americas data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during 2021-2027. The growth in the market is driven by the deployment and advancement of 5G, growth in the application of Artificial Intelligence, Smart city development, renewable energy procurement, adoption of IoT, and Big data.



Governments across the region are aiding the growth in the construction of centers by offering several tax benefits. Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, Minnesota, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington DC are some U.S. states that provide tax incentives for facilities construction, infrastructure purchase, and power procurement by data centers. Latin American countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile provide tax invective for centers development, digital services providers, and infrastructure procurement.



Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends

Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Investments

Digitalization Driving Data Center Demand

Mergers & Acquisitions and Joint Ventures

Rise in Innovative Technologies in Data Centers

Growing Investments in Cloud Connectivity

Growth in Rack Power Density

Growth Enablers

Tax Incentives Driving Data Center Investments

Increase in Colocation Data Center Investments

Increasing Procurement of Renewable Energy

Adoption of IoT & Big Data and Smart City Developments

Increase in Deployment of Submarine and Inland Cables

Restraints

Location Constraints on Data Center Construction

Power and Network Outages

Increase in Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

Shortage of Skilled Employees

Supply Chain Disruptions in the Data Center Industry

SEGMENTATION



Segmentation by Colocation Service

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Segmentation by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Chile

Columbia

Other Latin American Countries

Key Players

Prominent Colocation Investors

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

GTD Peru

HostDime

IPXON Networks

Lumen Technologies

NTT Global Data Centers

OData

QTS Reality Trust

Scala Data Centers

Switch

Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Vendors

365 Data Centers

Aligned

American Tower

Ava Telecom

CloudHQ

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite

Cyxtera Technologies

DartPoints

DC BLOX

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

EdgePresence

Element Critical

eStruxture Data Centers

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

Flexential

GIGA Data Centers

InterNexa

Iron Mountain

Millicom

Prime Data Centers

Quantico Data Center

Sabey Data Centers

Skybox Datacenters

STACK Infrastructure

Stream Data Centers

T5 Data Centers

Telmex

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Vapor IO

New Entrants

AUBix

Cirrus Data Services

DaSTOR

Eastlink

EdgeX Data Centers

Enovum Data Centers

Gatineau Data Hub

Intermarket Properties

Novva

PointOne

QScale

Quantum Loophole

Yondr

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers



11 Market Restraints



12 Market Landscape



13 Colocation Service Type



14 Infrastructure



15 Electrical Infrastructure



16 Mechanical Infrastructure



17 Cooling System



18 Cooling Technique



19 General Construction



20 Tier Standards



21 Geography



22 North America



23 US



24 Canada



25 Latin America



26 Brazil



27 Mexico



28 Chile



29 Other Latin American Countries



30. Competitive Landscape



31. Prominent Colocation Data Center Operators



32. Other Prominent Vendors



33. New Entrants



34. Report Summary



35. Quantitative Summary



36. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/isafbp

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets