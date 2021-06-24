Data Center Construction Market in Western Europe to grow by $ 6.72 billion | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Data Center Construction Market In Western Europe Participants:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. offers the data center solutions such as intelligent grid connection, data center power distribution, data center smart automation, and data center cooling system.

AECOM

AECOM offers the data center integrated and customized solutions such as planning, permitting, designing, and constructing.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc. offers the data center solutions such as networking and computing.

Data Center Construction Market In Western Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

The data center construction market in Western Europe is segmented as below:

Geography

UK



Germany



The Netherlands



France



Rest Of Western Europe

Construction type

Electrical Construction



General Construction



Mechanical Construction

The data center construction market in Western Europe is driven by the release of the general data protection regulation. In addition, the increasing investments in green data centers are expected to trigger the data center construction market in Western Europe toward witnessing a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

