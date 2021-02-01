Data Center Construction Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 55 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center construction market report.

The global data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

COVID-19 affected data center construction activity for at least a month worldwide, and reduced announcements on new projects during Q1 and Q2 2020. About 125 hyperscale data centers were opened or under construction in 2020 contributed to over 55% of the overall investment in the global construction market. Over 130 data centers have been identified in 2020, which had an installed capacity of less than 5MW, and around 145 data centers had an installed capacity between 5-15MW. Around 9 million square feet of data center space was added through the projects that were under development in 2020. Investment in general construction is expected to generate a cumulative revenue of around USD 130 billion to construction contractors and sub-contractors during 2020-2026.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by facility type, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key support infrastructure providers, 7 key data center contractors, 10 key data center investors, and 61 other prominent vendors

Data Center Construction Market – Segmentation

Currently, the US, Germany , Sweden , Australia , Canada , India , and France are witnessing the highest development and expansion of small data center projects, which fall under the capacity of less than 5 MW. Europe witnessed the development of multiple small projects, accounting for over USD 2 billion in investments.

, , , , , and are witnessing the highest development and expansion of small data center projects, which fall under the capacity of less than 5 MW. witnessed the development of multiple small projects, accounting for over in investments. In terms of electrical infrastructure, several data center facilities in North America have adopted 2N redundant UPS systems. Hyperscale operators are deploying end-of-rack UPS solutions supporting up to six racks. Generators are still being deployed in N+1 redundant configuration.

have adopted 2N redundant UPS systems. Hyperscale operators are deploying end-of-rack UPS solutions supporting up to six racks. Generators are still being deployed in N+1 redundant configuration. A majority of facilities in North America are cooled via free cooling solutions. Several facilities built-in 2020 adopted free cooling techniques to reduce the energy cost. Economizers, evaporative and adiabatic coolers, and free cooling chillers are adopted among data centers during summers and winters.

Data Center Construction Market by Facility Type

Small

Medium

Hyperscale

Data Center Construction Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructures

Data Center Construction Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

Data Center Construction Market by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Data Center Construction Market by General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Engineering and Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

Data Center Construction Market by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Data Center Construction Market – Dynamics

The market is now moving toward software-defined support infrastructure in the data center. The concept of Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) is gaining wide acceptance in the industry to improve the efficiency of IT infrastructure operations in data centers. Multiple software vendors in the power market are partnering with leading power infrastructure providers to improve the efficiency of data center facilities using software-defined practices. Virtual Power Systems is a notable SDDC solutions provider in the market that offers software and hardware modules to improve capacity utilization and availability through end-to-end automation of power infrastructure. With the use of Virtual Power Systems software, data center operators can reduce up to 25% in power costs. In 2020, Huawei launched an AI-powered modular data center and also use the SmartLi UPS with lithium-ion batteries. In addition, NVIDIA launched the "data center in a box," which is implemented with artificial intelligence.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

5G to Grow Edge Data Center Investments

Innovative Data Center Technologies

COVID-19 Boosts the Data Centers Investments

Cloud Adoption Drives the Data Center Market

Data Center Construction Market – Geography

Over 50 hyperscale data centers were active in North America in 2020, which operate at a power capacity of over 20 MW. Power consumption, carbon emissions, and increased water usage by data centers are major market challenges. Several innovations that aim to enhance the operational efficiency of the facility, reduce power consumption, and decrease carbon emissions have been witnessed in the market. Multiple hyperscale facilities are being powered by renewable energy sources to overcome issues with power consumption and carbon emissions. The deployment of 5G across the region during the forecast period will result in strong data growth and application workloads, resulting in high-performance computing infrastructure procurement as well as the construction of edge data centers across major states and provinces.

Data Center Construction Market by Geography

North America

United States



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Other Latin American Countries

Western Europe

UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Other Western European Countries

Nordic

Denmark



Iceland & Finland

&

Norway



Sweden

Central & Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

&

Poland & Austria

&

Other Central and Eastern European Countries

Middle East

GCC



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Other African Countries

Asia Pacific

China & Hong Kong

&

Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Japan



Rest of APAC



Southeast Asia



Singapore





Malaysia





Thailand





Indonesia





Other South Eastern Countries

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Eaton

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Caterpillar

Cummins

Key Data Center Construction Contractors

AECOM

Bouygues

DPR Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs Engineering Groups

Mercury Engineering

M+W Group

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook

GDS Holdings

Google

Microsoft

NTT Communications

Other Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

Airedale Air Conditioning

Asetek

Alfa Laval

Altima Technologies

Assa Abloy

Bosch Security Systems ( Robert Bosch )

) Condair Group

Delta Group

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

Hitech Power Protection

KOHLER (SDMO)

Legrand

Nlyte Software

Rolls Royce Power Systems

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Socomec Group

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) ZincFive

Other Prominent Construction Contractors

Arup Group

Cap Ingelec

Corgan

CSF Group

Faithful+Gould

Fluor Corporation

Fortis Construction

Gensler

Gilbane Building Co.

HDR Architecture

ISG

Jones Engineering

Kirby Group Engineering

KKR Investment Group (Aceco TI S.A.)

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Linesight

Mace Group

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson Construction

Red-Engineering

Structure Tone

Syska Hennessy Group

Winthrop

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

21Vianet (Century Internet Data Center)

Africa Data Centres

Cologix (Colo-D)

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

Compass Data Centers (Root Data Center)

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

Canberra Data Centres

Etisalat Group

Global Switch

Keppel DC

NEXTDC

QTS Realty Trust

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Shanghai Athub

Scala Data Centers

Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

Turkcell

Teraco Data Environments

Vantage Data Center

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

