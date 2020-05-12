Data Center Cooling (Liquid & Air) Industry Outlook to 2025

DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Cooling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center cooling market is currently experiencing robust growth. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2020-2025.



With the rising data center density, numerous organizations are introducing innovative ways for cooling computer systems to improve efficiency and maximize uptime. For instance, Google is employing seawater to maintain the temperature in one of its data centers in Hamina, Finland. This system does not create carbon emissions as it uses cold water for cooling the devices and equipment.



Similarly, Facebook is using captured rainwater for cooling data centers. Moreover, AdeptDC, a smart assistant, depends on machine learning to read CPU and GPU temperatures and aids data center managers in knowing when and how much cooling is needed.



Furthermore, governments in various countries are mandating environmental regulations concerning the emission and power consumption efficiency of data center operations. This, in turn, is resulting in the rising demand for eco-friendly data center cooling solutions around the world.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Airedale International Air Conditioning, Asetek, Black Box Corporation, Climaveneta Climate Technologies, Coolcentric, Emerson Electric, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Netmagic, Nortek Air Solutions, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ GmbH, Vertiv, etc.



