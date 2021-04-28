Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 1.03 Billion during 2021-2025|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Cisco Systems Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants. The rising adoption of mini data centers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Segmentation

Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:

Geography

Singapore



Malaysia



Indonesia



Thailand



Rest Of South-East Asia

Technique

Liquid-based Cooling



Air-based Cooling

Architecture

Room Cooling



Rack And Row Cooling

Cooling system

Air Conditioners



Economizers



Cooling Towers



Chillers



Others

Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Cisco Systems Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., and Schneider Electric SE.

The report also covers the following areas:

Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia size

size Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia trends

trends Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia industry analysis

The growth of the data center market through government support is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the regulatory challenge may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center cooling market growth in Southeast Asia during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the data center cooling market size in Southeast Asia and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the data center cooling market vendors in Southeast Asia

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.



