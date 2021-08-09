Data Center Cooling Solutions Market | Positioning of vendors such as Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., Black Box Corp., and Daikin Industries Ltd. among others to be dominant during forecast period

The data center cooling solutions market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report identifies increased demand for data centers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by application (air conditioning, economizers, cooling towers, chillers, and others), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and technique (air-based cooling and liquid-based cooling). The increase in the design of containment cooling solutions is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the data center cooling solutions market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The data center cooling solutions market covers the following areas:

Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Sizing

Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Forecast

Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd.

Black Box Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Data Aire Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nortek Inc.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Group Corp.

Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Global data center liquid cooling market is segmented by application (chilled-water based cooling and liquid immersion cooling) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market - Global data center liquid immersion cooling market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Air conditioning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Economizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cooling towers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technique

Market segments

Comparison by Technique

Air-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Liquid-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technique

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/data-center-cooling-solutions-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/data-center-cooling-solutions-market

