Data Center Cooling Solutions Market | Positioning of vendors such as Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., Black Box Corp., and Daikin Industries Ltd. among others to be dominant during forecast period
Aug 09, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center cooling solutions market is poised to grow by USD 10.91 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The report offers competitive scenario and information on the market positioning of various vendors including Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd. (UK), Black Box Corp. (US), Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan), Data Aire Inc. (US), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan), Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. (China), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), Nortek Inc. (US), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), and Vertiv Group Corp. (US).
The data center cooling solutions market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies increased demand for data centers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by application (air conditioning, economizers, cooling towers, chillers, and others), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and technique (air-based cooling and liquid-based cooling). The increase in the design of containment cooling solutions is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the data center cooling solutions market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The data center cooling solutions market covers the following areas:
Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Sizing
Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Forecast
Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd.
- Black Box Corp.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Data Aire Inc.
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Nortek Inc.
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Vertiv Group Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Air conditioning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Economizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cooling towers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Technique
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technique
- Air-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Liquid-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technique
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Share this article