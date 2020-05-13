Data Center Fabric Market Insights, 2020-2025: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Players

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Fabric Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center fabric market is currently witnessing robust growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to register a CAGR of around 18% during 2020-2025.



The increasing adoption of cloud computing, big data tools and multi-tier data center architectures across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In comparison to the traditionally used alternatives, data center fabric solutions are proven to provide advanced security to sensitive data and information of the enterprises.



Furthermore, the increasing internet penetration and widespread utilization of interactive applications are escalating the demand for improved data networks and extensive storage facilities that are supported by data center fiber solutions. Apart from this, the emerging trend of the virtualization of data centers has enhanced the product utilization for agility and efficiency in organizational tasks and cloud implementations.



Other factors, including various technological advancements and research and development (R&D) for facilitating automation across industries and reducing overall operating costs, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alcatel-Lucent, Arista Networks, Avaya, Brocade Communications Systems, Cisco Systems, Dell, Extreme Networks, Hewlett-Packard, Huawei, IBM India Private Limited, Juniper Networks, Oracle Corporation, Unisys Corporation Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global data center fabric market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the process technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global data center fabric market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Data Center Fabric Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution Type

6.1 Switching

6.2 Routers

6.3 Storage Area Network (SAN)

6.4 Controllers

6.5 Network Security Equipment

6.6 Management Software



7 Market Breakup by Process Technology

7.1 Stereo-lithography Apparatus (SLA)

7.2 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

7.3 Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

7.4 Jet Printing

7.5 Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)

8.2 Enterprises

8.3 Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

9.2 Media and Entertainment

9.3 Government

9.4 Education

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Retail

9.7 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East & Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Inbound Logistics

12.3 Operations

12.4 Outbound Logistics

12.5 Marketing and Sales

12.6 Post Sales Services



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



Alcatel-Lucent

Arista Networks

Avaya

Brocade Communications Systems

Cisco Systems

Dell

Extreme Networks

Hewlett-Packard

Huawei

IBM India Private Limited

Juniper Networks

Oracle Corporation

Unisys Corporation Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/frduwb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

