Data Center General Construction Market Size to Grow by USD 8.76 billion | Increase in Investment in Data Centers to Drive Growth | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The data center general construction market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as providing construction services as well as managed hosting services at affordable prices to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arup Group Ltd., DPR Construction, Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc., Holder Construction Group LLC, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Holdings Co., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market. The key offerings of some of the key vendors are listed below:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of services such as intelligent grid connection, data center power distribution, data center smart automation, and other services.

The company offers a wide range of services such as intelligent grid connection, data center power distribution, data center smart automation, and other services. AECOM - The company offers design management, contract development, quantity surveying and other services.

The company offers design management, contract development, quantity surveying and other services. Arup Group Ltd. - The company provides data center mission-critical facilities, which include architecture, sustainability consulting, and structural engineering.

Learn about the comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings. View a Sample Report

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Type:

BBO:



The base building shell construction segment will contribute significantly to the market growth during the forecast period.





A rise in investment in data center construction globally will propel the demand for general construction services to manage the consulting and base building shell construction. This will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.



Architecture planning and designing

Request a Sample of this report for more highlights on the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud services by several IT companies. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US and Canada will contribute the highest market growth.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Driv ers in the Data Center General Construction Market

Market Driver:

Increase in investment in data centers:

The need for data centers is increasing owing to a rise in the adoption of cloud services and the generation of large volumes of data across enterprises. Some companies, such as Google, Amazon.com, Apple, and Facebook, are investing in building their own data centers.

Market Trend:

High demand for cloud-based services:

Many companies have started to expand their cloud operations across various regions. For instance, in September 2019, OpenGov announced a plan to invest USD 51 million to improve its cloud-based IT services for government and civic organizations in the US. Thus, an increasing interest in cloud computing, owing to its benefits such as zero initial investment and high security, is driving the growth of the global data center general construction market.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our sample report .

Related Reports:

Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hyperscale Data Center Market by Infrastructure and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Data Center General Construction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arup Group Ltd., DPR Construction, Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc., Holder Construction Group LLC, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Internet services and infrastructure

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers



Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 17: Base building shell construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 Base building shell construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Base building shell construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Architecture planning and designing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Architecture planning and designing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Architecture planning and designing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 43: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 44: ABB Ltd. - Business segments

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 45: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 46: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 48: AECOM - Overview



Exhibit 49: AECOM - Business segments

10.4 AECOM

Exhibit 50: AECOM - Key news



Exhibit 51: AECOM - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: AECOM - Segment focus



Exhibit 53: Arup Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Arup Group Ltd. - Product and service

10.5 Arup Group Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Arup Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: DPR Construction - Overview



Exhibit 57: DPR Construction - Product and service



Exhibit 58: DPR Construction - Key offerings

10.6 DPR Construction

Exhibit 59: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc. - Overview

& Associates Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc. - Product and service

& Associates Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc. - Key news

10.7 Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc.

& Associates Inc. Exhibit 62: Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc. - Key offerings

& Associates Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Holder Construction Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 64: Holder Construction Group LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Holder Construction Group LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Holder Construction Group LLC

Exhibit 66: Legrand SA - Overview



Exhibit 67: Legrand SA - Business segments

10.9 Legrand SA

Exhibit 68: Legrand SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Legrand SA - Segment focus



Exhibit 70: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 71: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Schneider Electric SE - Key news

10.10 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 73: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus



Exhibit 75: Turner Construction Co. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Turner Construction Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Turner Construction Co. - Key news

10.11 Turner Construction Co.

Exhibit 78: Turner Construction Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Business segments

10.12 Vertiv Holdings Co.

Exhibit 81: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key news



Exhibit 82: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources



Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio