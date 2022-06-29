Data Center General Construction Market Size to Grow by USD 8.76 billion | Increase in Investment in Data Centers to Drive Growth | Technavio
Jun 29, 2022, 02:50 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the data center general construction market report by Technavio infers that the increase in investment in data centers is driving this market's growth, resulting in the market growth of USD 8.76 billion from 2020 to 2025.
The data center general construction market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as providing construction services as well as managed hosting services at affordable prices to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arup Group Ltd., DPR Construction, Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc., Holder Construction Group LLC, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Holdings Co., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market. The key offerings of some of the key vendors are listed below:
- ABB Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of services such as intelligent grid connection, data center power distribution, data center smart automation, and other services.
- AECOM - The company offers design management, contract development, quantity surveying and other services.
- Arup Group Ltd. - The company provides data center mission-critical facilities, which include architecture, sustainability consulting, and structural engineering.
- Segmentation by Type:
- BBO:
- The base building shell construction segment will contribute significantly to the market growth during the forecast period.
- A rise in investment in data center construction globally will propel the demand for general construction services to manage the consulting and base building shell construction. This will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
- Architecture planning and designing
North America will contribute 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud services by several IT companies. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US and Canada will contribute the highest market growth.
- Market Driver:
- Increase in investment in data centers:
The need for data centers is increasing owing to a rise in the adoption of cloud services and the generation of large volumes of data across enterprises. Some companies, such as Google, Amazon.com, Apple, and Facebook, are investing in building their own data centers.
- Market Trend:
- High demand for cloud-based services:
Many companies have started to expand their cloud operations across various regions. For instance, in September 2019, OpenGov announced a plan to invest USD 51 million to improve its cloud-based IT services for government and civic organizations in the US. Thus, an increasing interest in cloud computing, owing to its benefits such as zero initial investment and high security, is driving the growth of the global data center general construction market.
|
Data Center General Construction Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 8.76 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.73
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arup Group Ltd., DPR Construction, Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc., Holder Construction Group LLC, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Holdings Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
