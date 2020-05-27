Data Center Generators Market Size Worth $10.9 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center generators market size is expected to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing number of data centers and hyperscale facilities along with growing demand for the edge data centers, are some of the factors contributing to the rise in product demand. These generators provide reliable and cost-effective backup power solutions for data centers.

Key suggestions from the report:

Gas product type is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period owing to their cleaner operation and lower emission than diesel-based systems

Generators under 1 MW capacity are expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of smaller and edge data centers

Growing number of hyperscale facilities is anticipated to catapult the demand for Tier IV systems in the near future

Some of the key companies include Caterpillar, Inc.; Cummins, Inc.; and KOHLER Group. These companies have established partnerships with facility developers and principal contractors to maintain their market position and share

Read 108 page research report with ToC on "Data Center Generators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Diesel, Gas), By Capacity (<1 MW, 1 - 2MW, >2MW), By Tier Standards (Tier I & II, Tier III, Tier IV), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/data-center-generators-market

Manufacturers, such as Cummins, Inc. and Himoinsa, are introducing technologically advanced generator sets that offer remote monitoring and control. These systems allow users to remotely observe and control engine and alternator data, power system status, load levels, and control system status. The advent of such systems is expected to propel the demand for generators in the market.

North America has a substantial revenue share in the overall market owing to the presence of a large number of data center facilities in the region. In addition, presence of key companies, such as KOHLER Group and Cummins Inc., also intensifies the competition in this region and contributes to the growing revenue share. With a rise in the number of data centers in developing economies like India, the Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR in the next seven years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global data center generators market based on product type, capacity, tier standards, and region:

Data Center Generators Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Diesel



Gas



Others

Data Center Generators Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

<1 MW



1 MW-2 MW



>2 MW

Data Center Generators Tier Standards Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Tier I & II



Tier III



Tier IV

Data Center Generators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



France





Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

