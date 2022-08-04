Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Player ABB, Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric & Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market reached a value of US$ 2.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.36% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) comprises monitoring, measuring and managing IT equipment and supporting servers, storage, power and cooling systems in data centers. It aids in observing environmental conditions and capturing detailed information in real-time. It also aggregates and analyzes power usage effectiveness (PUE) and cooling system energy efficiency using energy-monitoring sensors. Nowadays, a number of organizations are combining DCIM with computational fluid dynamic (CFD) analysis to optimize airflow and systems placement.



The growing virtualization of data centers has increased the risks of cyber threats and security breaches. Consequently, several organizations are adopting DCIM solutions to address these vulnerabilities. Moreover, the next-generation DCIM solutions are gaining widespread adoption as they are hosted on the cloud and utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. They also offer innovative features, such as scalability, faster deployment, zero-configuration analytics, data sharing and collaboration, and reduced downtime and maintenance costs.

Furthermore, rapid digitization, the growing e-commerce sector and the growing integration of advanced technologies in medical devices and autonomous vehicles are some of the other factors positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of various countries, there is a rise in the usage of digital services in telemedicine, e-learning, Over the Top (OTT) platforms and remote working models of various organizations. This, in turn, is escalating the demand for DCIM solutions to manage increased network traffic and data usage.



Key Market Segmentation:The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on solution type, data center size and vertical.



Breakup by Solution Type:

Software

Asset Management Solutions

Cooling Management Solutions

Power Management Solutions

Security Management Solutions

Services

Installation and Integration Services

Training and Consulting Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Breakup by Data Center Size:

Small and Medium Sized Data Centers

Large Sized Data Centers

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Retail

Telecommunication and IT

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Power

Others

Breakup by Region:North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market



6 Market Breakup by Solution Type



7 Market Breakup by Data Center Size



8 Market Breakup by Vertical



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corporation

Modius Inc.

Nlyte Software Limited

Panduit Corporation

Raritan Inc. (Legrand)

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AktiengesellschaftAG

