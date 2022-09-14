Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market to record USD 8.88 Bn -- Driven by an increased focus on energy management and green initiatives

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 8.88 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 24.54% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market 2022-2026

The global DCIM solutions market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have a high market share in the global DCIM solutions market due to the extensive range of their flagship products. Global vendors focus on innovation and technological advancements and increase their market share based on brand, quality, and reliability. Global vendors increase their customer base by increasing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. Hence, the competition among the vendors of the DCIM solutions market is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

Most of the prominent vendors of the global DCIM solutions market include ABB Ltd., Aplena Inc., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand, Modius Inc., Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Although the increased focus on energy management and green initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities, investments in initial infrastructure and related requirements will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market is segmented as below:

Application

Asset and Capacity Management



Energy Management



Power and Cooling Management



Network Management

The market growth in the asset and capacity management segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will emerge as a key market, occupying 38% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the increasing number of colocation facilities and a growing number of hyper-scale data centers in China.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market report covers the following areas:

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market vendors

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Aplena Inc., BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Device42 Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FNT GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand, Modius Inc., Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., RF Code Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Asset and capacity management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Asset and capacity management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Asset and capacity management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Asset and capacity management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Asset and capacity management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Energy management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Energy management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Energy management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Energy management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Energy management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Power and cooling management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Power and cooling management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Power and cooling management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Power and cooling management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Power and cooling management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Network management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Network management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Network management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Network management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Network management - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 101: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 BGIS Global Integrated Solutions

Exhibit 105: BGIS Global Integrated Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 106: BGIS Global Integrated Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: BGIS Global Integrated Solutions - Key offerings

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 108: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 FNT GmbH

Exhibit 113: FNT GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 114: FNT GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: FNT GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Nlyte Software Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Nlyte Software Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Nlyte Software Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Nlyte Software Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Panduit Corp.

Exhibit 119: Panduit Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Panduit Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Panduit Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Rackwise Inc.

Exhibit 122: Rackwise Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Rackwise Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Rackwise Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 125: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 126: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 128: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 130: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 131: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 133: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.12 Sunbird Inc.

Exhibit 135: Sunbird Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Sunbird Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Sunbird Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

