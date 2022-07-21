Data Center Infrastructure Management Market size worth $ 4.25 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 11.13% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The demand for end-to-end visibility to predict capacity management requirements, efforts to improve data center uptime and energy efficiency, and an increase in the number of hyperscale data centers are all driving the growth of the market.

Jersey City, N.J. , July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Data Center Infrastructure Management Market" By Component (Solution and Services), By End-User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, And Others), By Application (Asset Management, Cooling Management, Security Management, Power Management, And Network Management), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market size was valued at USD 1.65 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.25 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.13% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Overview

A data center strategy must be designed in such a manner that the systems never fail. Managers of data centers must ensure that their approach keeps ahead of the curve and is capable of addressing the needs of growing businesses while also compensating for unanticipated increases in customer demand. DCIM delivers visibility and insights by tracking a range of parameters, such as data center server and computer performance, security uptime, and network operations, as well as resolving network issues as they arise. As a result, there is a growing demand for DCIM solutions to help businesses enhance their decision-making processes and increase data center uptime while lowering energy consumption.

Data will be able to transfer more swiftly between sites thanks to 5G. With 100,000 connections per square kilometer, this new communication technology is expected to enable huge machine-to-machine communications. In addition, 5G is projected to play a key role in assisting governments and policymakers in the transformation of cities into smart cities, allowing inhabitants to benefit from the socio-economic benefits of a sophisticated, data-intensive digital economy. Governments will be required to build and upgrade passive assets such as fiber networks and data centers as a result. As a result, the data center infrastructure management business has seen a surge in the development of 5G networks.

Key Players

The major players in the market are ABB, CommScope, Cormant, Delta Electronics, Device42, Eaton, FNT Software, Graphical Networks, GreenField Software, and Huawei.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market On the basis of Component, End-User, Application, and Geography.

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, By Component

Solution



Services

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, By End-User

BFSI



IT & Telecom



Healthcare



Government



Manufacturing



Others

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, By Application

Asset Management



Cooling Management



Security Management



Power Management



Network Management

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

