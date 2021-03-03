Data Center Infrastructure Market Revenue to Cross USD 100B by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Data Center Infrastructure Market by Solution (Cooling, Power, UPS, IT Racks & Enclosures, LV/MV Distribution, Networking Equipment, DCIM), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (BFSI, Colocation, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of data center infrastructure will cross $100 billion by 2027. The growth of cloud computing, Big Data, and AI is expected to drive demand for energy-efficient data center infrastructure solutions among organizations.

The service segment in the data center infrastructure market will observe substantial growth till 2027 owing to the growing demand for scalable infrastructure to support high-end applications.

The growing expansion of hyperscale data centers due to the adoption of data analytics, cloud computing, and emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, and IoT is boosting market growth. Hyperscale data centers require modernized and high-capability infrastructure to enhance protection and support critical IT equipment. Leading cloud service providers, such as Google, LLC, Facebook Inc., and Amaznon.com., Inc., are investing a hefty amount in the construction of hyperscale data center facilities. High-density networking servers in these data centers demand a combination of power, cooling, and security management solutions to enable energy-efficient operation.

Request for a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2580

The service segment in the data center infrastructure market is projected to hold a major revenue share, led by the growing demand for scalable infrastructure to support high-end applications. Data center services, including consulting, monitoring, design, and maintenance, help operators in better managing the data center and its equipment. Enterprises require skilled professional & managed service providers for managing systems and optimizing the data center infrastructure to achieve efficiencies.

Professional service providers with the required technical expertise in data center operations and IT management enable the streamlining of business processes. These services help in significantly reducing the total cost of maintenance and operations of IT equipment.

The Asia Pacific data center infrastructure market is estimated to witness exponential growth over the forecast time period. Increasing government concerns regarding the safety of customer data are encouraging businesses to establish their data center infrastructure facilities within the country.

Furthermore, various government initiatives, such as Smart Cities, Made in China, and Digital India, are fueling the acceptance of IoT and cloud computing in the APAC region. This is encouraging companies to construct data center facilities across the region. With the expansion of the data center industry, the demand for advanced power, cooling, and network solutions will increase to maintain the reliability of these facilities.

Key participants operating in the data center infrastructure market are Eaton Corporation PLC, Schneider Electric SE, Equinix, Inc., Vertiv Group Co., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Panduit Corporation, and Submer Technologies Sl.

Request for customization of this research report at

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2580

Some major findings of the data center infrastructure market report are:

The increasing usage of IoT devices has resulted in increased data traffic that places an immense power burden on data centers. To reduce energy consumption, data center operators are focusing on adopting efficient and cost-effective data center infrastructure solutions.

The rise in internet infrastructure is leading to large amounts of data being generated by individuals and connected devices, contributing to the expansion of the data center industry.

The growing demand for hardware components, such as servers, cables, Ethernet switches, and routers, will improve bandwidth speed and connectivity in data centers.

The proliferation of driverless cars, robots, and AI is encouraging service providers to move strategic IT assets closer to the network edge. The edge data centers are rapidly shifting toward liquid cooling solutions to run real applications with full-featured hardware and reduce energy consumption for high-density applications.

Leading colocation service providers, such as Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty, and CyrusOne, Inc., are accepting advanced data center infrastructure solutions to enhance their ability to serve customers in demanding markets.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Data Center Infrastructure Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on data center infrastructure market

3.2.1. Global outlook

3.2.2. Regional outlook

3.2.3. Industry value chain

3.2.4. Competitive landscape

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4. Technological & innovation landscape

3.4.1. Innovation in data center technology

3.4.2. Impact of AI and Machine Learning (ML)

3.4.3. Silicon photonics

3.4.4. Lithium-ion battery

3.4.5. Liquid cooling

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.6. Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7. Growth potential analysis

3.8. Porter's analysis

3.9. PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) at

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/data-center-infrastructure-market

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

data-center-infrastructure-market.png

Data Center Infrastructure Market Growth Predicted at 11.5% Through 2027: GMI

The service segment in the data center infrastructure market will observe substantial growth till 2027 owing to the growing demand for scalable infrastructure to support high-end applications.

Related Links

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market

Data Center Power Market



SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.