Data Center Interconnect Market Worth $14.0 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Data Center Interconnect Market by Type (Product, Software, Services), Application (Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Workload (VM) and Data (Storage) Mobility), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Data Center Interconnect Market is projected to grow from USD 7.9 billion in 2020 to USD 14.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2025. Drivers such as the migration toward the cloud and the growing borderless nature of global economy and opportunities such as the anticipated deployment of 5G and proliferation of applications are expected to fuel the growth of the data center interconnect industry.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=40733195

"The market for managed services is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

Managed services are expected to witness an above-average growth owing to several benefits, including remote management of customers IT infrastructure and systems of end-users, typically on a proactive basis and under a subscription model. The services market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as services help in achieving critical targets, developing a skillset for improving the internal planning and control process, and remotely managing customers IT infrastructure and systems of end-users.

"North America held the largest share of data center interconnect market in 2019."

North America accounted for the largest share of the data center interconnect industry in 2019. An increase in the use of data centers across various business verticals and early adoption of the latest technologies in the region is expected to drive the market in this region. Several US-based companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Microsoft are increasing their investments in data center construction. The growth will be driven by the US, where data centers manage high volumes of data generated. Extensive use of optical interconnects in the data centers of the US is another driving factor for the market in this region.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Interconnect Market"

106 – Tables

45 – Figures

147 – Pages

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=40733195

The major players in the data center interconnect market are Ciena Corporation (US), NOKIA Corporation (Finland), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Juniper Network Inc. (US), Infinera Corporation (US), ADAVA Optical Networking (Germany), CISCO Systems, Inc. (US), Extreme Network (US), and Fujitsu (Japan).

Related Reports:

Optical Interconnect Market by Interconnect Level (Chip Level, Rack & Board to Board, Metro & Long haul), Fiber Mode (Single Mode, Multi-Mode), Product Category, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

Interconnects and Passive Components Market by Passive Components (Resistor, Capacitor, Inductor, Transformer, and Diode), Interconnect Type (PCB, Connector, Switch, Relay, Adapter, Terminal, Splice, and Socket), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/data-center-interconnect-market.asp

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/data-center-interconnect.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets