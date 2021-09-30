Data Center IT Infrastructure Market Grows by $153.78 Bn| Increased Investments in HDCs to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The data center IT infrastructure market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. The increased investments in HDCs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Data Center IT Infrastructure Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Data Center IT Infrastructure Market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Component

Server infrastructure



Storage infrastructure



Software-defined data center



Network infrastructure



Others

Data Center IT Infrastructure Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the data center IT infrastructure market include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Vertiv Group Corp.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the data center IT infrastructure market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Data Center IT Infrastructure Market size

Data Center IT Infrastructure Market trends

Data Center IT Infrastructure Market industry analysis

Market trends such as advances to support AI, ML, and DL technologies is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as data security concerns and increasing cybersecurity threats may challenge the growth of the market.

Data Center IT Infrastructure Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center IT infrastructure market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center IT infrastructure market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center IT infrastructure market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center IT infrastructure market vendors

Data Center IT Infrastructure Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.38% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 153.78 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 17.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Australia, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Vertiv Group Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

