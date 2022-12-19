Data center liquid immersion cooling market 2023-2027. A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, & segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global data center liquid immersion cooling market size is estimated to grow by USD 537.54 million from 2023 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.77% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 38%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market 2023-2027

Data center liquid immersion cooling market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global data center liquid immersion cooling market as a part of the global internet services and infrastructure market, which covers companies offering IT consulting and system integration services, application services, electronic data processing services, business process outsourcing services, infrastructure services, and Internet services.

Data center liquid immersion cooling market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Data center liquid immersion cooling market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Data center liquid immersion cooling market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, type (large data centers, small, and mid-sized data centers), component (solution and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By type, the market will observe significant growth in the large data centers segment. The exponential growth of data is creating the need for the construction of large-scale public cloud data centers globally. This is increasing the demand for liquid immersion cooling solutions for data centers within large data centers, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global data center liquid immersion cooling market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global data center liquid immersion cooling market.

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of data centers and the rising number of strategic alliances between vendors are contributing to the growth of the data center liquid immersion cooling market in North America .

Data center liquid immersion cooling market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increase in the construction of data centers.

The growth in large amounts of data generated is compelling enterprises to invest in the construction of data centers.

The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions among organizations has further increased the demand for data centers globally.

With the growth in the number of data centers globally, the demand for data center liquid immersion cooling is increasing.

All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global data center liquid immersion cooling market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing need to reduce carbon footprint is one of the key trends in the market.

Data centers consume 2.5% to 4.5% of the power generated globally. They also account for 1.5% to 2.5% of greenhouse gas emissions globally.

With the growing number of data centers, the need to reduce carbon footprint is increasing among data center operators.

The installation of efficient cooling technologies such as liquid immersion will aid in reducing power consumption as well as carbon emissions in the data center facilities. It also helps enterprises achieve better scores on the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and reach carbon reduction goals.

Thus, the need to reduce carbon footprint is expected to foster the growth of the global data center liquid immersion cooling market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The availability of alternative cooling methods will challenge the growth of the market.

Liquid immersion cooling solution is widely adopted by data center operators. However, the scenario is changing with some data center operators looking for an alternative solution that is efficient in terms of power consumption and performance.

For example, air-based cooling solutions can operate a data center at a PUE of 1.1, with reduced energy consumption using a renewable source.

In addition, other techniques such as Microsoft seawater cooling can become a major challenge for the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this data center liquid immersion cooling market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center liquid immersion cooling market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the data center liquid immersion cooling market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data center liquid immersion cooling market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center liquid immersion cooling market vendors

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 537.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aecorsis BV, Chilldyne, Coolit Systems, DCX The Liquid Cooling Co., DUG Technology Ltd., Engineered Fluids Inc., ExaScaler Inc., Fujitsu General Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Iceotope Technologies Ltd., LiquidCool Solutions, LiquidStack B.V., Midas Immersion Cooling, Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, STULZ GmbH, and Submer Technologies SL Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

