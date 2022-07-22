Data Center Maintenance and Support Services Market Size to Grow by USD 7.69 billion, Rise in Data Center Spending to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The rise in data center spending is driving the growth of the market. As per Cisco Visual Networking Index, from 2017 to 2022, global IP traffic increased by more than 26%. In addition, the rising use of cloud computing by companies is driving the demand for data centers across the world. For instance, in March 2019 , Google LLC launched new cloud data centers in Zurich, Switzerland . In June 2018 , Facebook Inc. announced that it would invest USD 750 million in building a data center in Huntsville, Alabama . Such factors will fuel the demand for data center maintenance and support services, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

is driving the growth of the market. As per Cisco Visual Networking Index, from 2017 to 2022, global IP traffic increased by more than 26%. In addition, the rising use of cloud computing by companies is driving the demand for data centers across the world. For instance, in , Google LLC launched new cloud data centers in . In , Facebook Inc. announced that it would invest in building a data center in . Such factors will fuel the demand for data center maintenance and support services, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Market Challenge: Data security concerns and increasing cyber threats are challenging the growth of the market. For instance, in February 2018 , the servers of a water utility in Europe were attacked to mine Monero, a cryptocurrency. In industries such as healthcare and financial services, the adoption of data center services is highly regulated. Any cyber threat can lead to the loss of confidential patient data or account information, which may impact the reputation of organizations. Such factors may hinder market growth in the coming years.

Learn which drivers and challenges will shape the future of the market. View PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The data center maintenance and support services market report is segmented by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the data center maintenance and support services market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Some Companies Mentioned

Capgemini Service SAS

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kyndryl Inc.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Nlyte Software Ltd.

Nokia Corp.

NTT Communications Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Sify Technologies Ltd.

Telefonica SA

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.

Vendor Landscape

The data center maintenance and support services market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies such as to compete in the market. Vendors operating in the global data center maintenance and support services market make use of advanced technologies to improve the overall performance and quality of data center services offered. Competition is intense among the existing vendors. Vendors compete on aspects such as service differentiation and pricing.

Related Reports

Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hyperscale Data Center Market by Infrastructure and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Data Center Maintenance And Support Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kyndryl Inc., Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Nlyte Software Ltd., Nokia Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Sify Technologies Ltd., Telefonica SA, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Government and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Government and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 101: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview



Exhibit 102: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news



Exhibit 104: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 106: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 111: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Equinix Inc.

Exhibit 116: Equinix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Equinix Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Equinix Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Equinix Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 HCL Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 124: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 129: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.10 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 141: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio