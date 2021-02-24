Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026 - In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2021-2026.



The global data center market size has witnessed a significant boost since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. The demand for data centers has increased because of the increased access to internet-related services aided by nation-wide lockdowns imposed by governments worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the internet traffic between 25% and 30% during the initial lockdown period (March-April) worldwide, which is 10X times than normal growth (~3% per month).



Cloud-based services have observed a spike as organizations, including government bodies, require to transfer, store, and secure confidential data and information. Similarly, the impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented on the IoT devices market. IoT-enabled devices have witnessed high acceptance for monitoring and surveillance purposes, especially in the healthcare sector.



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



The US data center market is expected to reach approx. $104 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 3%. Strong growth of AI-based infrastructure solutions, which are increasing the rack power density over 15 kW, is a major driving factor for the market. The high procurement of NVMe-based all-flash storage solutions, coupled with the increased deployment of 25 GbE and 100 GbE switch ports, is influencing the market growth. Also, the incorporation of custom-designed solutions namely OCP-based infrastructure will continue to grow. The deployment of 5G across the region is likely to result in strong data growth and application workloads, resulting in high-performance computing infrastructure procurement as well as the construction of edge data centers across the region.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The global data center market share is characterized by the presence of several global and regional vendors, which operating under several verticals - IT, storage, network, electrical, mechanical, and general construction. The IT market witnessed significant growth in revenue contribution from ODM server manufacturers. HPE, Dell Technologies, dominate the leading revenue share in the server and storage markets.



Vendor offerings are concentrated on technologies such as cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, and IoT-based application workloads. However, to gain market share, vendors should target enterprises in the APAC and MEA regions. With a revenue share of around 39%, Cisco dominated the market, and the revenue growth has been aided by strong demand for Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) product portfolio. ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the leading power infrastructure players. Cummins, KOHLER-SDMO, MTU On-Site Energy, and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the generators market.

Market Dynamics



Market Opportunities & Trends

5G To Grow Edge Data Center Investments

Growing Procurement Of Renewable Energy

Innovative Data Center Technologies

Innovative Ups Battery Technology

Software-Defined Power & Data Center Infrastructure Automation

Ai Promotes Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption

Rise of QLC Nand Flash Drives

Increase In Adoption Of 200/400 GBE Switch Ports

Increasing Adoption Of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms

Market Enablers

COVID-19 Boosts Data Center Demand

Cloud Adoption Drives The Data Center Market

Snowballing Demand For Big Data & IOT Investments

Colocation Investment Continue To Rise

M&AS To Fuel Data Center Growth

Increasing Construction Of Hyperscale Data Centers

Availability Of Power Resources & Tax Incentives

Market Restraints

Rising Carbon Emission From Data Centers

Increase In Power & Network Outages

Location Constraints For Data Center Construction

Lack Of Skilled Workforce

Security Challenges In Data Centers

