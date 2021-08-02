Data Center Market in China to grow by USD 55.30 billion|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba group holding ltd, Baidu Inc., China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., and Tencent Holdings Ltd are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for hyper-converged data centers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Data Center Market in China 2021-2025: Segmentation

Data Center Market in China is segmented as below:

Component

IT Infrastructure

General Construction

Power Management Systems

Cooling Systems

Others

Data Center Market in China 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the data center market in China in the Internet Services & Infrastructure industry include Alibaba group holding ltd, Baidu Inc., China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., and Tencent Holdings Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Data Center Market in China size

size Data Center Market in China trends

trends Data Center Market in China industry analysis

The increasing investment in quantum computing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growing focus on consolidating data centers may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data center market in China are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Data Center Market in China 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth in China during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the data center market size in China and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center market in China

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors in China

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power management systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cooling systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba group holding ltd

Baidu Inc.

China Mobile Ltd

China Unicom ( Hong Kong ) Ltd

) Ltd Digital Realty Trust Inc

Eaton Corp. Plc

Equinix Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Global Switch Holdings Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio