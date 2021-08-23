Data Center Market In Europe Records a CAGR of over 20% by 2025|Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the information technology industry is likely to witness mixed impacts during the forecast period. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the data center market in Europe 2021-2025 market is expected to have positive & superior growth.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Component, which is the leading segment in the market?

The IT Infrastructure component segment led the market share in 2020.

The IT Infrastructure component segment led the market share in 2020. What is the anticipated incremental growth?

The market is anticipated to witness an incremental growth of $122.05 during the forecast period.

The market is anticipated to witness an incremental growth of during the forecast period. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 20%.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 20%. What is the expected YOY for 2021?

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 17.49%

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 17.49% How big is the Western Europe market?

81% of the growth will originate from Western Europe .

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Corresponding Reports

Data Center Construction Market in Western Europe by Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Center Physical Security Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Data Center Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Data Center Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Component

o IT Infrastructure

o Power Management

o Cooling Solutions

o General Construction

o Others

Geography

o Western Europe

o Rest Of Europe

Retrieve Data Center Market in Europe Report Highlights Here:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41316

Data Center Market in Europe 2021-2025: Scope and Vendor Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data center market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Data Center Market in Europe Size

Data Center Market in Europe Trends

Data Center Market in Europe Industry Analysis.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this data center market in Europe forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., GTT Communications Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and Microsoft Corp. are some of the major market participants. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Data Center Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the data center market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the data center market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center market in Europe across Western Europe and the Rest of Europe

across and the Rest of Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the data center market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cooling solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Global Switch Holdings Ltd.

GTT Communications Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

