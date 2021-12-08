Data Center Market in Middle East Size by Investment to reach USD 4.48 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Middle East data center market report.

The Middle East data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the period 2020−2026.

Important Facts to Know:

Data centers are investing more in power infrastructure with a minimum of N+1 redundancy. In 2020, UPS systems accounted for a market share of around 30% of the total electrical infrastructure in data centers.

In 2020, the other Middle Eastern countries witnessed the highest investments because the data center operators are investing in countries such as Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , and Kuwait . In 2020, the UAE witnessed around three projects, adding a power capacity of 30 MW.

, , , and . In 2020, the UAE witnessed around three projects, adding a power capacity of 30 MW. Data center operators such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Equinix, Etisalat, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna, Saudi Telecom, and Zain have invested in the Middle East data center market in recent years.

data center market in recent years. The increased use of the 4G LTE network and the emergence of the 5G network are aiding the growth in data generation. Also, fixed broadband speed is growing significantly across the globe, with APAC and Latin America witnessing a growth of around 3 Mbps YoY.

witnessing a growth of around 3 Mbps YoY. Edge data centers will create a decentralized model of data centers, where multiple edge data centers will be connected to a centralized hyperscale facility.

In January 2021 , Zain deployed Phase II of its 5G deployment in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with Infovista, a network infrastructure company, and its radio planning portfolio.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2020−2026

Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 10 key data center critical (IT) infrastructure providers, 13 key data center contractors, and 10 Key data center investors

By IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Network

By Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructures

By Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers



Other Cooling Units

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

By Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

By General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Engineering and Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

By Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

By Geography

Middle Eastern Countries

UAE



Saudi Arabia



Jordan



Turkey



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

5G to Grow Edge Data Center Investments

Submarine Cable Deployment & Impact on Data Center Investment

Migration from On-Premises Infrastructure to Colocation & Managed Services

Modular Data Center Development

Data Center Market in Middle East – Vendor Landscape

The data center market in the Middle East by electrical infrastructure is very competitive as data center operators are procuring more efficient power infrastructure to overcome challenges. Atkins, ENMAR ENGINEERING, Edarat Group, Harinsa Qatar (HQ), which are constructing data center facilities in the region. The construction contractors provide services such as engineering, procurement, and project management. Data center operators such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Etisalat, Equinix, Gulf Hub, Turkcell, Telecom Italia Sparkle, and Khazna have invested in the region to expand their portfolio across the region. Companies are also adopting and showing interest in solutions designed by the Open Compute Project. The average selling price of HPE servers increased due to the cost of components. ODM providers supply systems that are based on the Open Compute Project (OCP) design, which is rapidly being adopted by hyperscale providers in the market.

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Key Data Center Contractors

Atkins

Deerns

ENMAR ENGINEERING

Edarat Group

ISG

RED Engineering

Harinsa Qatar (HQ)

Turner & Townsend

McLaren Construction Group

LAING O'ROURKE

ICS Nett

Linesight

Qatar Site and Power (QSP)

Key Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Akbank

Batelco

Etisalat Group

Equinix

Gulf Data Hub

Turkcell

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Khazna

Zain

