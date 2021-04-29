Data Center Market in Southeast Asia featuring Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. | $ 12.60 Bn Growth Expected Between 2021-2025 | Technavio
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. will emerge as major data center market in Southeast Asia participants during 2021-2025
Apr 29, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market in Southeast Asia is expected to grow by USD 12.60 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the data center market in Southeast Asia in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
Download Our Free Sample Report
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Related Report on Information Technology Include:
Global Data Center Automation Software Market - Global data center automation software market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Global data center liquid cooling market is segmented by application (chilled-water-based cooling and liquid immersion cooling) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report
Major Three Data Center Market In Southeast Asia Participants:
Alphabet Inc.
The company offers data centers that ensure data availability 24/7 and is scalable.
Amazon.com Inc.
The company offers data centers through Amazon Web Service (AWS).
Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.
The company offers Ethernet and Wave (DWDM) services. These ensure simplicity, scalability, and flexibility in data storage.
If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get the report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:
https://www.technavio.com/report/data-center-market-size-in-southeast-asia-industry-analysis
Data Center Market In Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Segmentation
Data center market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:
- Component
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Construction
- Mechanical Construction
- General Construction
- Security Solutions
- Geography
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Rest Of South-East Asia
The data center market in Southeast Asia is driven by the increase in the application of IoT. In addition, digital transformation initiatives and efforts are expected to trigger the data center market in Southeast Asia toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of about 13% during the forecast period.
Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the data center market in Southeast Asia, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43167
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/data-center-market-size-in-southeast-asia-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article