Data Center Market in Southeast Asia to record USD 12.60 Bn -- Technavio expects Singapore to emerge as key market

Proximity to connectivity gateways and the presence of strong submarine cable networks has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the shortage of land in Singapore might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. View Our Report Sample Here

The data center market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:

Component

IT Infrastructure



Electrical Construction



Mechanical Construction



General Construction



Security Solutions

The IT infrastructure segment accounted for the maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The increasing demand for white box servers is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

Singapore



Indonesia



Malaysia



Thailand



Rest of South-East Asia

Singapore will have the largest share of the market. About 35% of the market growth is expected to originate from the country. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to increasing investments in the construction of data centers in the country. Also, the increasing demand for edge computing is contributing to the growth of the data center market in Singapore. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data center market in Southeast Asia report covers the following areas:

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth in Southeast Asia during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the data center market size in Southeast Asia and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center market in Southeast Asia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors in Southeast Asia

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.20 Regional analysis Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia Performing market contribution Singapore at 35% Key consumer countries Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis of Internet services and infrastructure

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: South-East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: South-East Asia market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Component - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Component

5.3 IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: IT infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Electrical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Electrical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Electrical construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Mechanical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Mechanical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Mechanical construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: General construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Security solutions - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Singapore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: Thailand - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Rest of South-East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: Rest of South-East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Rest of South-East Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 45: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 48: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Alphabet Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 51: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 53: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 56: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 61: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Exhibit 62: Digital Realty Trust Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Digital Realty Trust Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Digital Realty Trust Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 65: Digital Realty Trust Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Equinix Inc.

Exhibit 66: Equinix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Equinix Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Equinix Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 69: Equinix Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Equinix Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Global Switch Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Global Switch Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Global Switch Holdings Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Global Switch Holdings Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 74: Global Switch Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 75: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 76: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: International Business Machines Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 78: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 80: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Microsoft Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 83: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 NTT Communications Corp.

Exhibit 85: NTT Communications Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: NTT Communications Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: NTT Communications Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: NTT Communications Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology



Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 96: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

