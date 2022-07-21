Data Center Market in Southeast Asia to record USD 12.60 Bn -- Technavio expects Singapore to emerge as key market

Jul 21, 2022, 18:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Market in Southeast Asia by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 12.60 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 14.20% in 2021. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report
The data center market in Southeast Asia is fragmented and highly competitive, with vendors competing to increase their market shares. Vendors are expanding their geographical presence and entering into long-term partnership contracts with end-users to provide data centers. The increase in the demand for data capacity to maintain network resilience with the rising use of remote access technology and online connectivity is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market.
Proximity to connectivity gateways and the presence of strong submarine cable networks has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the shortage of land in Singapore might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. View Our Report Sample Here
The data center market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:
- Component
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Construction
- Mechanical Construction
- General Construction
- Security Solutions
The IT infrastructure segment accounted for the maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The increasing demand for white box servers is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Geography
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Rest of South-East Asia
Singapore will have the largest share of the market. About 35% of the market growth is expected to originate from the country. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to increasing investments in the construction of data centers in the country. Also, the increasing demand for edge computing is contributing to the growth of the data center market in Singapore. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data center market in Southeast Asia report covers the following areas:
Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth in Southeast Asia during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center market size in Southeast Asia and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data center market in Southeast Asia
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors in Southeast Asia
|
Data Center Market in Southeast Asia Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 12.60 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
14.20
|
Regional analysis
|
Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia
|
Performing market contribution
|
Singapore at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis of Internet services and infrastructure
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: South-East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: South-East Asia market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Component
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Component - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Component
- 5.3 IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: IT infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Electrical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Electrical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Electrical construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Mechanical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Mechanical construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Mechanical construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: General construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Security solutions - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Component
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Component
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Singapore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: Thailand - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Rest of South-East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: Rest of South-East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Rest of South-East Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 46: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 48: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 50: Alphabet Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 51: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 53: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 56: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 58: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 61: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Digital Realty Trust Inc.
- Exhibit 62: Digital Realty Trust Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Digital Realty Trust Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Digital Realty Trust Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 65: Digital Realty Trust Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Equinix Inc.
- Exhibit 66: Equinix Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Equinix Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: Equinix Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 69: Equinix Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Equinix Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Global Switch Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 71: Global Switch Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Global Switch Holdings Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Global Switch Holdings Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 74: Global Switch Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 75: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: International Business Machines Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 78: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 80: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Microsoft Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 83: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 NTT Communications Corp.
- Exhibit 85: NTT Communications Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: NTT Communications Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: NTT Communications Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: NTT Communications Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
- Exhibit 89: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 96: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
