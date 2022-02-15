Data Center Market in UK will Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.03% by 2026|Growing Demand Among SMEs to Upheave Growth|Technavio

Feb 15, 2022, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market size in UK is expected to grow by USD 35.79 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 21.03% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. However, factors such as increasing power consumption may threaten the growth of the market.
The data center market in UK is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Factors such as growing adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrade to support 5G, growing demand among SMEs, and rise in colocation investments will offer immense growth opportunities.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Data Center Market in UK size
- Data Center Market in UK trends
- Data Center Market in UK industry analysis
Data Center Market in UK 2022-2026: Segmentation
By component, the data center market in UK has been segmented into IT infrastructure, power management, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions. The IT infrastructure segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The use of such IT infrastructure is rising due to the increase in the demand for computing power and storage to support the growth in data traffic. Enterprises have adopted cloud technologies and are moving their data from on-premises data centers to cloud-based data centers. This trend is expected to increase the demand for servers and storage infrastructure and other IT equipment during the forecast period. The rise in investments for providing cloud solutions using hyperscale data centers (HDCs) is another reason for the growth of this segment.
Data Center Market in UK 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the data center market in UK include Arista Networks Inc., Atos SE, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Harlow Operations Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., and NetApp Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:
- Arista Networks Inc. - The company offers a wide range of data centers such as CloudVision, Cognitive Wi-Fi, Arista 7300X Series, Arista 7260X and 7060X, Arista 7020R Switch, Arista 720XP Series, and many more.
- Atos SE - The company offers cloud and hybrid cloud data centers to help organizations maximize business value.
- Broadcom Inc. - The company offers a wide range of data centers that are equipped with advanced networking, computing, and storage equipment.
Data Center Market in UK 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth in UK during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center market size in UK and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data center market in UK
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors in UK
|
Data Center Market In UK Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.03%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 35.79 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
19.72
|
Regional analysis
|
UK
|
Performing market contribution
|
UK at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Arista Networks Inc., Atos SE, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Harlow Operations Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., and NetApp Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Power management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Mechanical construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- General construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Security solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arista Networks Inc.
- Atos SE
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Harlow Operations Ltd.
- HP Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- NetApp Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
