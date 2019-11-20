Data Center Networking Market Revenue to Surpass USD 45 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Data Center Networking Market by Component (Solution [Ethernet Switches, Routers, Servers, Application Delivery Controller], Service [Professional, Managed]), Application (Colocation, BFSI, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of data center networking will cross $45 billion by 2026. The increase in organizational data traffic and big data analytics globally will drive market growth over the forecast timespan.

Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) is the fastest-growing segment in the data center networking market due to its usage in data centers to enhance application performance, resource efficiency, and security.

Some of the major findings in the data center networking market report include:

- Big data analytics is gaining a significant rise in supply chain management and marketing activities in businesses. The industries are adopting big data analytics in processes related to production, manufacturing, distribution, and delivery, increasing internet traffic.

- The average data traffic per capita per month in the UK in 2016 was recorded as 60.3GBand is expected to rise to 157.6GB in 2021. The increasing data traffic compels organizations to rely on data management systems for empowering data centers.

- The accommodation of large quantities of data and analytics requires a data center system to have effective abilities for better performance. Data center networking enables efficient data storage in the field of big data analytics.

- Key players operating in the data center networking market include Arista Networks, Juniper Networks, Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hewlett-Packard, and Microsoft Corporation

- Players are investing highly in R&D activities to aid in the launch of new products and sustain in the highly competitive market

Increasing technical innovations and the adoption of digitized technologies across various industries are majorly driving the establishment of colocation facilities. The transformation of banking & financial facilities, healthcare facilities, and the education sector to digitized infrastructures has increased the amount of data, creating the need for storage. As a result, several small businesses are moving toward the adoption of colocation services, further spurring industry growth.

Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) is the fastest-growing segment in the data center networking market. These are used in data centers to enhance application performance, resource efficiency, and security. The rapid growth in data center traffic, increasing complexity in IT infrastructure, and the adoption of cloud by small & large enterprises are the factors contributing to market growth. These components strengthen communication channels by managing data traffic on networks. Moreover, the increasing adoption of these components in the financial sector will further propel the market demand in the coming years.

The government sector in the market is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast timeframe. These companies are facing constant pressure to deliver fast and enhanced services to meet the increasing demands of constituents. Networking plays a crucial role in delivering reliable data center services to attain the transformation of digitalization. As local and state government services go digital, employees are expected to manage more complicated environments in a short time, fueling the need for a data center networking that supports high-speed data processing.

The North America data center networking market is expected to hold the largest market share and is exhibiting a strong movement toward the adoption of advanced technologies. The increasing adoption of big data analytics, IoT, and cloud in the U.S. is contributing to industry growth. The growing usage of internet services and connected devices has led to a rise in the demand for data centers in the region, augmenting the need for data center networking. Moreover, the rise in the number of new businesses leveraging data center services in Canada is augmenting the market in the region.

Chapter 3. Data Center Networking Market Insights

Chapter 3. Data Center Networking Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.2.1. Data center infrastructure industry landscape

3.2.2. Internet consumption trends, by region, 2015 – 2018

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Raw material suppliers

3.3.2. Manufacturers

3.3.3. Technology providers

3.3.4. Network providers

3.3.5. Service providers

3.3.6. System integrators

3.3.7. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.8. Vendor matrix

3.4. Technology & innovation landscape

3.4.1. Software-defined networking (SDN)

3.4.2. Edge and hyperscale data centers

3.4.3. Silicon photonics usage in data centers

3.4.4. WLAN optimizers

3.5. Network readiness and internet penetration

3.5.1. Network readiness

3.5.2. Internet penetration

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.6.1. North America

3.6.2. Europe

3.6.3. Asia Pacific

3.6.4. South America

3.6.5. MEA

3.7. Industry impact forces

3.7.1. Growth drivers

3.7.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8. Growth potential analysis

3.9. Porter's analysis

3.10. Competitive landscape, 2018

3.10.1. Strategic dashboard

3.11. PESTEL analysis

