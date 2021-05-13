Data Center Power Market: Evolving Opportunities with Cummins Inc. and Eaton Corp. Plc | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Data Center Power Market Analysis Report by Product (Generators, Transformers, UPS, Transfer switches and switchgears, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/data-center-power-market-industry-analysis

The data center power market is driven by the increasing investments in data centers. In addition, the increasing investments in HPC systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the Data Center Power Market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Data Center Power Companies:

ABB Ltd.

AEG Power Solutions BV

Cummins Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Exide Technologies

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Data Center Power Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Generators - size and forecast 2020-2025

Transformers - size and forecast 2020-2025

UPS - size and forecast 2020-2025

Transfer switches and switchgears - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Data Center Power Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business?

Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Edge Data Center Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The edge data center market size is expected to grow by USD 7.48 billion and record a CAGR of 16% during 2020-2024. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Green Data Center Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The green data center market size has the potential to grow by USD 44.92 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Data Center UPS Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The data center UPS market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.63 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Data Center Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The data center market has the potential to grow by $ 519.34 bn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/data-center-power-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio