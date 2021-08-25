Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market from Electrical Components & Equipment Industry to Record 9.31% CAGR during 2021-2025|17,000+ Technavio Reports
Aug 25, 2021, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center precision air conditioning market size is expected to increase by USD 790.71 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period. The report on the data center precision air conditioning market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies the growing construction of data centers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, improper design of data centers, an increase in compactness of IT equipment, and issues related to adaptability are few factors anticipated to hinder the market's growth in the long run.
The Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market is segmented by Deployment (In-row cooling and In-rack cooling) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). The in-row cooling deployment segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in the market. In terms of geography, 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period with China and Australia are the key markets for data center precision air conditioning in the region.
The data center precision air conditioning market covers the following areas:
Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market Sizing
Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market Forecast
Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AAON Inc.
- Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd.
- Black Box Corp. of Pennsylvania
- Data Aire Inc.
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Schneider Electric SE
- STULZ GmbH
- Vertiv Holdings Co.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
