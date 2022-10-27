Data Center Rack PDU Market to grow by USD 1.01 Bn by 2026, Market Segmentation Product and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Center Rack PDU Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The data center rack PDU market is expected to grow by USD 1.01 billion between 2021 and 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 9.6%. 38% of the growth will originate from North America. Get a Free Sample Report.

Data Center Rack PDU Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Rack PDU Market 2022-2026

Product

Intelligent rack PDU



The intelligent rack PDU segment's market share will increase significantly during the forecast period. The intelligent rack PDU market is undergoing rapid expansion with new vendors entering the market, offering a broad range of innovative products. As a result, the number of shipments is expected to grow exponentially. Furthermore, intelligent rack PDUs have a much higher average selling price (ASP) than basic rack PDUs. As the number of racks and servers in a data center environment expands, managing all of the servers from a single control panel becomes necessary, increasing the adoption of intelligent rack PDUs during the forecasted period.



Non-intelligent rack PDU

Geography

North America



North America will account for 38% of the market's growth over the forecast period. The main markets in North America for data center rack PDUs are the US and Canada . The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. The expansion of the data center rack PDU market in North America will be driven by the development of new data centers and the refurbishment of existing ones in the US.

APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

Data Center Rack PDU Market: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers data center rack PDU such as Cisco RP series PDUs.

The company offers data center rack PDU such as Cisco RP series PDUs. Cyber Power Systems Inc.: The company offers a data center rack PDU with great versatility and power availability.

The company offers a data center rack PDU with great versatility and power availability. Dell Technologies Inc.: The company offers data center rack PDU such as Dell-managed rack PDU.

The company offers data center rack PDU such as Dell-managed rack PDU. Eaton Corp. Plc: The company offers data center rack PDU such as Basic PDU, HD metered outlet PDU, and HD managed PDU.

The company offers data center rack PDU such as Basic PDU, HD metered outlet PDU, and HD managed PDU. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.: The company offers data center rack PDU such as HPE G2 advanced series racks and HPE G2 enterprise series racks.

Data Center Rack PDU Market Dynamics

One of the major factors propelling the expansion of the data center rack power distribution unit (PDU) market is the rising investments in data center development. Data centers are now an essential component of every business. Numerous businesses have been forced to construct their own data centers or rent data center space due to the enormous expansion in the amount of data being generated. In the upcoming years, the demand for data centers will increase due to the growing popularity of cloud computing. However, one of the things affecting the growth of the data center rack power distribution unit (PDU) market is the increasing power consumption in PDU racks.

