Data Center Server Market 2021-2025 | Cisco Systems Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. to emerge as dominant players | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Find COVID-19 Insights Right Here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Data Center Server Market Players

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers data center server products Automation and Hybrid Cloud, Converged and Hyperconverged, and Compute and Storage.

Dell Technologies Inc.: The company offers data center server products Modular Data Center Micro 8-Series, Dell EMC DSS 8440 Machine Learning Server, and Dell EMC DSS 7000 Storage Server.

Fujitsu Ltd.: The company offers data center server products Hybrid IT, Hyper-converged IT, and Big Data and Analytics.

Data Center Server Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Data center server market is segmented as below:

Type

Rack Server



Blade Server



Tower Server



Microserver



Open Compute Project (OCP) Server

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

The data center server market is driven by increasing investments in scaling up in-house data centers. In addition, an increase in enterprise server refresh cycles is expected to trigger the data center server market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.

