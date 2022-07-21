Data Center Transformation Market Size to Grow by USD 16.16 billion with 48% Contribution from North America - Technavio Reports

Market Segment Insights

The data center transformation market report is segmented by Application (Servers, Power management, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Regional Opportunities: North America will be the leading region with 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period with the US and Canada emerging as the key markets for the data center transformation market in North America. Migration from on-premise to cloud will facilitate the data center transformation market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The data center transformation market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The vendor landscape of the data center transformation market entails successful business strategies deployed by the vendors.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Atos SE: The company offers data center transformation services through cloud and hybrid cloud data infrastructures to help organizations navigate and execute Data Center transformations to lower risk and cost and maximize business value.

Some other companies covered in the report are:

International Business Machines Corp.

Micro Focus International Plc

Microsoft Corp.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Data Center Transformation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 21.53% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 16.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atos SE, Bytes Technology Group plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DynTek Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., and Schneider Electric SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Servers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Power management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Atos SE

Bytes Technology Group plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

DynTek Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Micro Focus International Plc

Microsoft Corp.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

